Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Tells Gulf Leaders Iran Must End Proxy Support as Part of Any Nuclear Deal

Trump Tells Gulf Leaders Iran Must End Proxy Support as Part of Any Nuclear Deal

Trump said Tehran must cease its support for proxy groups across the Middle East if it seeks any nuclear agreement with the United States.

Trump Tells Gulf Leaders Iran Must End Proxy Support as Part of Any Nuclear Deal

Trump said Tehran must cease its support for proxy groups across the Middle East if it seeks any nuclear agreement with the United States.


In a firm message to Iran and its regional allies, U.S. President Donald Trump told Gulf leaders on Wednesday that Tehran must cease its support for proxy groups across the Middle East if it seeks any nuclear agreement with the United States, The Associated Press reported.

Speaking at a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Trump emphasised his willingness to broker a deal but laid down clear conditions. “(Iran) must stop sponsoring terror, halt its bloody proxy wars, and permanently and verifiably cease pursuit of nuclear weapons,” Trump said during his address, according to AP. “They cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

The comments come as the U.S. and Iran have engaged in four rounds of talks in recent weeks, aimed at winding down Iran’s nuclear program. Trump reiterated that while he believes a deal is possible, “the window is closing.”

According to the report, a key demand from Trump is that Iran withdraw support for militant groups such as Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen, which he described as destabilising forces in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The call for Iranian restraint comes against the backdrop of significant setbacks for Iran’s proxy network. Nineteen months after Hamas launched its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, the group has faced military and political losses. Hezbollah, too, has been severely weakened after last year’s war with Israel, which decimated much of its senior leadership. The fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a longtime conduit for Iranian weapons, has further reduced Tehran’s regional leverage. “The moment is ripe for a future free from the grip of Hezbollah terrorists,” Trump reportedly said.

“If they do, (the) president and prime minister can rebuild that effective Lebanese state,” he added, signalling hope for Lebanon’s reconstruction and political stability in the absence of Hezbollah’s influence.

Notably, Trump also met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the summit. The former insurgent leader, once imprisoned by U.S. forces in Iraq, is now seen as a central figure in the region’s shifting political landscape.

Trump’s Middle East tour continues with a state visit to Qatar, where he will be honoured, followed by stops in the United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ: Trump Meets Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa In Saudi Arabia After Lifting Sanctions

Filed under

donald trump Iran Nuclear Deal Trump's middle east visit

Sitaare Zameen Par Poster

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat...
During a royal Saudi welc

Why Trump Refused Saudi Coffee During Lavish Welcome
The people of Sewapuri, a

What Is Matuka? Locals Bring Back Varanasi’s Lost River With Government’s Help
US Oil Output May Decline

US Oil Output May Decline in 2026 Amid Weak Demand: S&P Report
Mohanlal's Thudarum

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala...
A new low-cost Counter Dr

India Successfully Tests New Low-Cost Counter Drone System ‘Bhargavastra’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat...

Why Trump Refused Saudi Coffee During Lavish Welcome

Why Trump Refused Saudi Coffee During Lavish Welcome

What Is Matuka? Locals Bring Back Varanasi’s Lost River With Government’s Help

What Is Matuka? Locals Bring Back Varanasi’s Lost River With Government’s Help

US Oil Output May Decline in 2026 Amid Weak Demand: S&P Report

US Oil Output May Decline in 2026 Amid Weak Demand: S&P Report

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala Alone

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala...

Entertainment

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason

Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala Alone

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Creates Box-Office History, Becomes First Malayalam Movie To Earn ₹100 Crore In Kerala

How Do Bollywood Celebrities Like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Get To Attend The Cannes Film Festival? Explained

How Do Bollywood Celebrities Like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Get To Attend The Cannes Film

Why Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Getting Postponed? Check The New Release Date Here

Why Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Getting Postponed? Check The New Release Date Here

Why Was Urvashi Rautela Asked To Leave The Red Carpet Of Cannes Film Festival 2025?

Why Was Urvashi Rautela Asked To Leave The Red Carpet Of Cannes Film Festival 2025?

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom