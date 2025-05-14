Trump Tells Gulf Leaders Iran Must End Proxy Support as Part of Any Nuclear Deal

Trump said Tehran must cease its support for proxy groups across the Middle East if it seeks any nuclear agreement with the United States.

In a firm message to Iran and its regional allies, U.S. President Donald Trump told Gulf leaders on Wednesday that Tehran must cease its support for proxy groups across the Middle East if it seeks any nuclear agreement with the United States, The Associated Press reported.

Speaking at a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Trump emphasised his willingness to broker a deal but laid down clear conditions. “(Iran) must stop sponsoring terror, halt its bloody proxy wars, and permanently and verifiably cease pursuit of nuclear weapons,” Trump said during his address, according to AP. “They cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

The comments come as the U.S. and Iran have engaged in four rounds of talks in recent weeks, aimed at winding down Iran’s nuclear program. Trump reiterated that while he believes a deal is possible, “the window is closing.”

According to the report, a key demand from Trump is that Iran withdraw support for militant groups such as Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen, which he described as destabilising forces in the region.

The call for Iranian restraint comes against the backdrop of significant setbacks for Iran’s proxy network. Nineteen months after Hamas launched its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, the group has faced military and political losses. Hezbollah, too, has been severely weakened after last year’s war with Israel, which decimated much of its senior leadership. The fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a longtime conduit for Iranian weapons, has further reduced Tehran’s regional leverage. “The moment is ripe for a future free from the grip of Hezbollah terrorists,” Trump reportedly said.

“If they do, (the) president and prime minister can rebuild that effective Lebanese state,” he added, signalling hope for Lebanon’s reconstruction and political stability in the absence of Hezbollah’s influence.

Notably, Trump also met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the summit. The former insurgent leader, once imprisoned by U.S. forces in Iraq, is now seen as a central figure in the region’s shifting political landscape.

Trump’s Middle East tour continues with a state visit to Qatar, where he will be honoured, followed by stops in the United Arab Emirates.

