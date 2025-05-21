Trump defended the acquisition of the Qatari jet, calling it a generous and strategic contribution to the U.S. Air Force.

Trump Tells Reporter to 'Get Out of Here' After Question on Qatari Private Jet Use

During a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who questioned him about the Pentagon’s decision to retrofit a Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar as a temporary Air Force One.

Trump dismissed the query as a distraction, criticizing the NBC journalist and calling him “terrible” and “not smart enough” to be in the press pool.

Focus on South Africa, Not Planes, Says Trump

Trump argued the reporter was diverting attention from issues he considered more urgent—specifically violence and alleged discriminatory land policies affecting white farmers in South Africa.

He expressed frustration with NBC’s coverage, suggesting the network and its leadership, including Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, should be investigated.

“What are you talking about? …What are you talking about? You know… You need to get out of here… What does this have to do with Qatari Jet…? They are giving the United States Air Force a jet, and it’s a great thing… We’re talking about a lot of other things, and this NBC is trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You are a terrible reporter. Number one, you don’t have what it takes to be a reporter. You are not smart enough,” Trump said during the exchange.

He doubled down moments later.

“You ought to go back to your studio at NBC, because Brian Roberts and the people that run that place, they ought to be investigated. They are so terrible in the way you run that network. And you are a disgrace. No more questions from you,” he added.

A $400 Million Gift for U.S. Air Fleet

Trump defended the acquisition of the Qatari jet, calling it a generous and strategic contribution to the U.S. Air Force.

“But for you to go on to a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing. They also gave USD 5.1 trillion worth of investments in addition to the jet,” he noted.

According to CNN, the U.S. Defense Department, under Secretary Pete Hegseth, accepted the Qatar-donated Boeing 747. The aircraft is set to undergo security and mission-readiness upgrades before serving in a presidential transport capacity.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed the handover, assuring it meets legal and regulatory standards. He stated that the aircraft would be fully equipped to function temporarily as Air Force One.

Trump also addressed the controversy on Truth Social, clarifying that the plane was not a personal gift.

“The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defence, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years. It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive,” he wrote.

As reported by The Hill, the plane is valued at approximately $400 million and is considered a formal diplomatic gift from Qatar’s royal family to the United States.

