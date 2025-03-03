Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump Tells US Farmers To ‘Have Fun’ As POTUS Announces Tariffs On External Agricultural Products

Trump Tells US Farmers To ‘Have Fun’ As POTUS Announces Tariffs On External Agricultural Products

US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping tariffs on overseas agricultural products, set to take effect from April 2, 2025, in a move aimed at boosting domestic production. The decision marks a sharp escalation in trade tensions as the White House presses ahead with levies on Canada, Mexico, and China.

Trump Tells US Farmers To ‘Have Fun’ As POTUS Announces Tariffs On External Agricultural Products

US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping tariffs on overseas agricultural products, set to take effect from April 2, 2025.


US President Donald Trump has declared that his administration will impose tariffs on overseas agricultural goods within weeks, signaling a significant shift in the country’s trade policy. The announcement comes as the White House deliberates on whether to follow through on its threat to levy steep duties on Canada and Mexico starting Tuesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tarrifs To Take Effect From 2 April

Trump asserted that the new tariffs on farm products will take effect from 2 April 2025. However, previous deadlines for similar measures – including proposed tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods in January and February – were postponed following pressure from economists and businesses urging caution.

Addressing American farmers directly, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to convey the news. “To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States,” he wrote on Monday. “Tariffs will go on external product on April 2nd. Have fun!”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The president’s remarks come as the administration faces mounting pressure to balance protecting domestic industries with mitigating the risk of escalating trade tensions.

Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China

Trump reiterated that the US will impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods from Tuesday, alongside an additional 10% tariff on Chinese products. This new levy follows a 10% tariff imposed on China last month.

“These duties will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled,” Trump declared last week, linking the decision to the ongoing fentanyl crisis. He emphasized that the tariffs would remain in place until the crisis “stops, or is seriously limited.”

In a related move, the US Commerce Department announced on Monday preliminary anti-dumping duties of 20% on Canadian softwood lumber imports. This new rate adds to the 14.4% average anti-dumping and countervailing duties already being paid by Canadian producers.

These duties, however, will not become final until August 2025, when the Commerce Department is expected to issue its final determinations.

Also Read: TSMC Chief C.C. Wei To Meet Trump Amid Major US Investment Announcement From Taiwanese Chipmaker

Filed under

Trump tariffs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

TSMC, The World’s Largest Chip Manufacturing Company To Invest $100 Billion In US Semiconductor Manufacturing: Trump Announces

TSMC, The World’s Largest Chip Manufacturing Company To Invest $100 Billion In US Semiconductor Manufacturing:...

Joint Session Of Congress: Here’s What Trump Is Expected To Say In His Speech As He Says ‘Tomorrow Night Will Be Big’

Joint Session Of Congress: Here’s What Trump Is Expected To Say In His Speech As...

Pope Francis Suffers Two Episodes Of Acute Respiratory Failure; Condition Remains Reserved: Vatican

Pope Francis Suffers Two Episodes Of Acute Respiratory Failure; Condition Remains Reserved: Vatican

Who Is Bajinder Singh? Self-Proclaimed Punjab Pastor Famous For His Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Videos Booked In Sexual Harassment Case

Who Is Bajinder Singh? Self-Proclaimed Punjab Pastor Famous For His Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Videos Booked...

TSMC Chief C.C. Wei To Meet Trump Amid Major US Investment Announcement From Taiwanese Chipmaker

TSMC Chief C.C. Wei To Meet Trump Amid Major US Investment Announcement From Taiwanese Chipmaker

Entertainment

Who Are Basel Adra And Yuval Abraham? Israeli-Palestinian Filmmakers Win Best Documentary Feature At The Oscars

Who Are Basel Adra And Yuval Abraham? Israeli-Palestinian Filmmakers Win Best Documentary Feature At The

Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Aditya Roy Kapur To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Aditya Roy Kapur To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? WATCH

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April 10

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To The Oscars

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard