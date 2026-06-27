Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on Countries Imposing Digital Tax. What Does It Mean for India?

A fresh warning from US President Donald Trump may reshape trade relations with a number of nations. He declared that all items shipped to the United States would be subject to a 100% tariff if any country imposed a digital services tax on American companies. Additionally, he stated that any current or upcoming trade deals with such nations will be superseded by such duties.

The announcement has brought attention to the ongoing conflict between the US and nations that impose taxes on the profits of large US technology companies. However, India is unlikely to be impacted because it has already dropped its digital tax measures, while European countries are anticipated to be most affected.

What Did Trump Announce?

In a post on Truth Social, Trump threatened to instantly impose a 100% tariff on goods imported to the United States on nations that impose digital services taxes on US companies.

He also stated that these duties would take priority over any trade agreements, whether they are currently in effect or are still pending.

The Trump administration has repeatedly maintained that big American internet firms like Alphabet, Meta, Apple, and Amazon are unfairly singled out by digital services taxes.

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs: Why India Is Unlikely to Be Affected

In 2016, India implemented its Equalisation Levy, also called the “Google Tax.” According to this tax, payments to non-resident digital businesses for internet advertising services were subject to a 6% tax. It applied even if those companies had no physical presence in India.

Over time, India expanded the tax framework. However, the government later decided to remove both components of the Equalisation Levy.

The 2% levy on non-resident e-commerce operators was abolished through the Finance Act, 2024. The remaining levy on digital advertising services was withdrawn through the Finance Bill, 2025, effective from April 1, 2025.

Government officials had indicated that removing the tax was partly aimed at easing trade tensions with the United States. As a result, India is not expected to fall within the scope of Trump’s latest warning.

Why Europe Is in the Spotlight

Members of the European Union and a number of other European countries that still levy tariffs on digital services are the ones most vulnerable to Trump’s latest threat.

The warning was issued soon after EU members approved a trade deal with the US that sets a 15% tariff cap on a number of European products. But the deal did not address digital services taxation, thus the problem remains unsolved.

Trump also threatened to levy a 100% tariff on French wine and champagne earlier this month if France did not eliminate its tax on internet services.

In 2019, France imposed a 3% digital tax on profits made domestically by major tech firms, such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

Other Countries That Could Face Pressure

Britain has also imposed a 2% digital services tax since 2020. The tax applies to revenues generated by search engines, social media platforms and online marketplaces that derive value from UK users.

The British government has maintained that traditional corporate tax rules do not adequately reflect where digital companies create value. It says the measure is designed to ensure that large multinational technology firms make a fair contribution to public services.

The Office of the US Trade Representative has previously warned countries, including France, Britain, Austria and Spain, that digital services taxes could trigger retaliatory tariffs.

What Happens Next?

Digital companies generate large sums of money without having a physical presence in those markets, which is why many governments have imposed taxes on digital services. However, the US sees these tariffs as unjust obstacles directed at its tech firms.

It’s still unclear how Trump’s planned tariffs would be put into effect and if they would be applicable to all nations or just a few. However, the latest warning signals that digital taxation will remain a major point of tension in global trade discussions.