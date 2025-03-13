Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Threatens 200% Retaliatory Tariffs On European Wines, Other Alcoholic Products

Trump Threatens 200% Retaliatory Tariffs On European Wines, Other Alcoholic Products

Trump's latest warning comes after the EU imposed its own levies on American whiskey in retaliation for the US President's earlier tariffs on imports of aluminum & steel.

Trump Threatens 200% Retaliatory Tariffs On European Wines, Other Alcoholic Products


US President Donald Trump early Thursday morning threatened tariffs on major US trading partners, including the European Union and their alcoholic beverage industry, particularly France and its vineyards.

Trump’s latest warning to impose tariffs on what the EU exports to the US comes after the bloc yesterday imposed their own levies on American whiskey in retaliation for the US President’s earlier tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, Trump wrote, “The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky. If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the US”.

Calling the tariffs imposed by the US on EU steel and aluminium imports “unjustified, disruptive to transatlantic trade, and harmful to businesses and consumers, often resulting in higher prices,” the bloc had on Wednesday announced that it would launch “swift and proportionate countermeasures” on US imports into the European Union.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the statement, the EU Commission will allow the suspension of existing 2018 and 2020 countermeasures against the US to lapse on April 1. These countermeasures target various US products that respond to the economic harm done on 8 billion Euros of EU steel and aluminium exports.

In response to US tariffs affecting over EUR 18 billion of EU exports, the EU Commission is putting forward new countermeasures on US exports. The new countermeasures will come into effect by mid-April, following consultation of Member States and stakeholders.

In a statement, the EU Commission stated, “In total, the EU countermeasures could therefore apply to US goods exports worth up to EUR26 billion, matching the economic scope of the US tariffs. In the meantime, the EU remains ready to work with the US administration to find a negotiated solution. The abovementioned measures can be reversed at any time should such a solution be found.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the trade ties between the EU and the US “biggest in the world” and added that they have brought prosperity and security to millions of people, and trade has created millions of jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

“As of this morning the United States is applying a 25% tariff on imports of steel and aluminium. We deeply regret this measure. Tariffs are taxes. They are bad for business, and even worse for consumers. These tariffs are disrupting supply chains. They bring uncertainty for the economy. Jobs are at stake. Prices will go up. In Europe and in the United States. The European Union must act to protect consumers and business,” she said.

“The countermeasures we take today are strong but proportionate. As the US are applying tariffs worth 28 billion dollars, we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion Euros. This matches the economic scope of the US tariffs. Our countermeasures will be introduced in two steps. Starting with 1 April and fully in place as of 13 April,” she added.

 

ALSO READ: Wary of Russia, President Duda Calls On US To Deploy Nuclear Weapons In Poland

Filed under

Alcoholic Products European Wines Retaliatory Tariffs Trump

newsx

Kwatha Village: A Meitei Stronghold Navigating Conflict Near The Indo-Myanmar Border | NewsX Ground Report
newsx

‘Temporary Respite For Ukrainian Military’: Putin’s Aide On Ceasefire Proposal
newsx

Taiwan President Vows To Counter ‘Hostile Foreign Force’ China, Reinstate Military Trials
newsx

Trump Threatens 200% Retaliatory Tariffs On European Wines, Other Alcoholic Products
Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti Slams Yogi Adityanath Amid Holi-Jumma Row, Alleges Of Fueling ‘Poisonous’ Divide
Wendy Williams

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kwatha Village: A Meitei Stronghold Navigating Conflict Near The Indo-Myanmar Border | NewsX Ground Report

Kwatha Village: A Meitei Stronghold Navigating Conflict Near The Indo-Myanmar Border | NewsX Ground Report

‘Temporary Respite For Ukrainian Military’: Putin’s Aide On Ceasefire Proposal

‘Temporary Respite For Ukrainian Military’: Putin’s Aide On Ceasefire Proposal

Taiwan President Vows To Counter ‘Hostile Foreign Force’ China, Reinstate Military Trials

Taiwan President Vows To Counter ‘Hostile Foreign Force’ China, Reinstate Military Trials

Mehbooba Mufti Slams Yogi Adityanath Amid Holi-Jumma Row, Alleges Of Fueling ‘Poisonous’ Divide

Mehbooba Mufti Slams Yogi Adityanath Amid Holi-Jumma Row, Alleges Of Fueling ‘Poisonous’ Divide

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000 Per-Month Residence

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000...

Entertainment

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000 Per-Month Residence

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Niece? Alex Finnie Accused Of Kidnapping TV Star From Her $18,000

It’s Official! Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Secret Engagement Confirmed By This Spider-Man Co-Star

It’s Official! Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Secret Engagement Confirmed By This Spider-Man Co-Star

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court Ahead Of ‘Lengthy & Complex’ Trial

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court Ahead Of ‘Lengthy & Complex’ Trial

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband Ranbir Kapoor | Watch

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s What They Discussed

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To