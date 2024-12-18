Trump Threatens India To Impose Reciprocal Tax: ‘They Tax Us, We Tax Them’

President-elect Trump vows reciprocal tariffs in response to India’s trade policies, setting the stage for a new era of protectionism in US trade relations.

US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his stance on imposing reciprocal tariffs in retaliation for India’s high tariffs on US imports.

In a statement made to reporters on Monday, Trump emphasized the principle of reciprocity in trade relations. “Reciprocal. If they tax us, we tax them the same amount. They tax us. We tax them. And they tax us. Almost in all cases, they’re taxing us, and we haven’t been taxing them,” he explained.

Focus on India and Brazil’s Tariffs on US Products

Trump’s comments came in response to a question about a potential trade deal with China. He pointed out that countries like India and Brazil impose significant tariffs on certain American products, which he believes warrants a reciprocal response from the United States.

“The word reciprocal is important because if somebody charges us — India, we don’t have to talk about our own — if India charges us 100 percent, do we charge them nothing for the same? You know, they send in a bicycle and we send them a bicycle. They charge us 100 and 200. India charges a lot. Brazil charges a lot. If they want to charge us, that’s fine, but we’re going to charge them the same thing,” Trump said during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago.

Reciprocity as a Key Policy Focus Under Trump

When asked for further clarification, Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, echoed the president-elect’s sentiments. Lutnick stressed that “reciprocity” would be a core principle under the Trump administration. “How you treat us is how you should expect to be treated,” he said.

