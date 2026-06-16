Trump Threatens Iran: ‘All Hell Will Rain Down’ If Tehran Pursues Nuclear Weapon

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stark warning to Iran, saying “all hell will rain down” if Tehran seeks to obtain a nuclear weapon, while highlighting a new agreement that he said permanently blocks the Islamic Republic from developing one. Trump made the remarks during a bilateral meeting with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains. Calling the agreement a major achievement, Trump stressed that its central objective was clear and non-negotiable. “The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and it says it loud and clear,” he told reporters. He also reflected on the tensions that preceded the deal, saying, “I didn’t want to attack them last week, but we had no choice,” while expressing satisfaction that an agreement was ultimately reached.

Qatar’s mediation praised as deal takes centre stage

Throughout the discussions, Trump repeatedly credited Qatar for playing a crucial role in helping secure the agreement. Praising Doha’s diplomatic efforts and its proximity to Iran, he said, “We are very, very impressed with Qatar and the way they handled things.”

“Working with Qatar and the people of Qatar was really a pleasure. They were tough, they were strong. You know they are the closest to Iran physically,” Trump added, while commending the Gulf nation for what he described as “great bravery.” Responding to the praise, Sheikh Tamim reaffirmed Qatar’s willingness to assist international partners, saying, “Whenever friends ask us to help, we’re always here to help.”

Emir hails agreement as region looks for stability

Welcoming the agreement, Sheikh Tamim said it could have positive consequences across the Middle East and credited Trump’s diplomacy for helping prevent a wider regional conflict. “I want to thank you for your leadership in this very critical time in the Middle East. This is a very important deal, there’s still a lot of work to be done, but with this momentum – if we continue like that, Mr President – I think we can achieve and do great things in the region,” he said.

The Qatari leader also noted that the agreement was not only important for regional security but also “very important” for Iran itself, underlining the significance of continued diplomatic engagement.

Trump publicly criticises Israel over Lebanon strikes

The tone of the meeting shifted when Trump turned his attention to Israel’s military operations in Lebanon. He revealed his frustration over an Israeli strike on Beirut that took place shortly before the agreement with Iran was finalised.

“I didn’t like” Israel’s attack on Beirut two hours before the signing of the deal, Trump said, adding, “I let them know that. I didn’t like that, not at all.” He went on to argue that Israel had been fighting Hezbollah “too long and too many people are being killed.”

In unusually direct remarks, Trump criticised attacks on residential areas, saying, “You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody because there’s a lot of people in those apartment houses – and they’re not all Hezbollah.” He also revealed that he had suggested “let Syria take care of Hezbollah because, to be honest with you, I think they’d do a better job of doing it.”

Despite concerns over the conflict, Trump insisted the US-Iran agreement could survive ongoing tensions. “It can,” he said when asked whether the deal would hold if Israel continued military operations in Lebanon. Calling the Lebanon conflict “the minor war,” he added, “Iran’s the big one.” Trump concluded by saying he has always had a “great relationship” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but stressed that Netanyahu “has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”

(with inputs from ANI)

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