Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump Threatens New Tariffs On Canada Including 250% Tax On Dairy Despite Temporary Reprieve

Trump Threatens New Tariffs On Canada Including 250% Tax On Dairy Despite Temporary Reprieve

President Donald Trump's fresh warning of tariffs on Canadian lumber and dairy products has reignited tensions between the two countries, just a day after offering a temporary reprieve. The abrupt shift signals uncertainty for businesses and investors already reeling from volatile trade relations.

Trump Threatens New Tariffs On Canada Including 250% Tax On Dairy Despite Temporary Reprieve

President Donald Trump's fresh warning of tariffs on Canadian lumber and dairy products has reignited tensions between the two countries.


President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning of new tariffs on Canadian lumber and dairy products, just a day after offering Canada a one-month suspension on widespread 25% tariffs. The new threat could see tariffs imposed as soon as Friday, adding uncertainty to the already volatile trade relations between the two countries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US to Respond With Equivalent Tariffs

“Canada has been ripping us off for years on lumber and on dairy products,” Trump said during an Oval Office address on Friday. The President specifically pointed to Canada’s approximately 250% tariff on US dairy exports, asserting that the United States would respond with equivalent tariffs.

“We may do it as early as today, or we’ll wait until Monday or Tuesday,” Trump added. “We’re going to charge the same thing. It’s not fair. It never has been fair, and they’ve treated our farmers badly.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The threat of new tariffs caused a sharp reaction in financial markets. Stocks, which had already opened lower following a mixed jobs report, fell further after Trump’s comments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 300 points, or 0.7%. The broader S&P 500 index declined by 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw a 1.2% drop, deepening its slide into correction territory after a 10% decline from its recent high.

Contradictory Signals for Businesses and Consumers

The latest announcement came as a surprise to many businesses and consumers, especially following Trump’s decision on Thursday to grant a one-month reprieve on tariffs for Canada and Mexico on products compliant with the USMCA free trade treaty. The temporary pause had offered a sense of relief to industries heavily reliant on cross-border trade, particularly the automotive and agricultural sectors.

Trump’s fluctuating stance on tariffs has left investors and businesses grappling with uncertainty. The potential escalation of trade tensions with Canada could have significant implications for both countries’ economies, particularly in sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.

Also Read: Trump Sends Letter to Iran Leader to Negotiate Nuclear Deal: Report

Filed under

Canada Trump tariffs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Crypto Summit: Key Attendees And Expectations Explained

Crypto Summit: Key Attendees And Expectations Explained

What Will Happen To Student Loan System As Trump Administration Plans To Dismantle Education Department?

What Will Happen To Student Loan System As Trump Administration Plans To Dismantle Education Department?

Trump Punishes Columbia University, Cancels $400 Million Federal Grants Over Alleged Anti-Semitism Inaction

Trump Punishes Columbia University, Cancels $400 Million Federal Grants Over Alleged Anti-Semitism Inaction

Trump Says Taiwan Stole Chip Business From US, Renews Attack On CHIPS Act

Trump Says Taiwan Stole Chip Business From US, Renews Attack On CHIPS Act

HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape & McGonagall

HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape &...

Entertainment

HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape & McGonagall

HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Advances in Casting Process, Series Might Have Found Its Snape &

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut

Netflix’s Nadaaniyan Twitter Reviews: Movie Fails To Impress Viewers, Mixed Reactions For Ibrahim Ali Khan’s

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR