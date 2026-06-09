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Home > World News > Trump Threatens Retaliation After Iran Downs U.S. Military Helicopter In Gulf Waters

Trump Threatens Retaliation After Iran Downs U.S. Military Helicopter In Gulf Waters

U.S. President Donald Trump says Iran shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. The pilots were rescued safely as tensions rise over the fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire.

Iran Downs U.S. Military Helicopter In Gulf Waters (Image: X)
Iran Downs U.S. Military Helicopter In Gulf Waters (Image: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 23:21 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Iran had shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter that was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz overnight and vowed to respond but gave no other details. ‘I have just been informed by our great military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,’ Trump wrote in a social media post.

Trump Warns Of U.S. Response

He said the two U.S. pilots involved in the incident were both safe and uninjured. ‘Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,’ he added.

Trump Threatens Retaliation After Iran Downs U.S. Military Helicopter In Gulf Waters

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Trump’s remarks threw into more profound uncertainty the prospects for a truce announced on April 8 in the war in the Gulf. On Monday, Israel and Iran said they would halt attacks on each other after an appeal by Trump to end their first direct exchanges of fire since April, but Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel continued to attack its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Ceasefire Prospects Face New Challenges

Monday’s flare-up added further strain to efforts to broker a peace deal to end the wider Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In remarks earlier on Tuesday about the downing of the Apache helicopter, Trump had said the two U.S. helicopter crew members were ‘fine’ after their rescue by a U.S. Navy drone, but he had made no remark about what brought the Apache down.

A U.S. Navy surface drone found and rescued the two crew, the U.S. military told Reuters. U.S. Central Command said the AH-64 Apache went down at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday (2300 GMT on Monday). In Tehran, two Iranian air defence personnel were due to be buried on Tuesday afternoon after being killed in Israeli strikes the day before, Iran’s military said. Israel reported no deaths after the Iranian strikes.

Regional Tensions Remain High

The reported helicopter incident comes at a sensitive moment for the region, with diplomatic efforts underway to prevent further escalation between Israel and Iran. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes, making any military confrontation in the area a matter of global concern.

While U.S. officials have confirmed the rescue of the helicopter crew, questions remain about the circumstances surrounding the Apache’s loss and what form any potential U.S. response may take in the coming days.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: Why Is Israel Installing A Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? Historical, Cultural Reasons Explained

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Trump Threatens Retaliation After Iran Downs U.S. Military Helicopter In Gulf Waters
Tags: donald trumpGulf tensionsiranisrael-iran warmiddle east conflictstrait of hormuz

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Trump Threatens Retaliation After Iran Downs U.S. Military Helicopter In Gulf Waters
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