Trump Threatens Secondary Sanctions On Countries Buying Of Oil From Iran, Reiterates Hardline Stance On Tehran

President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that any nation or individual purchasing oil or petrochemicals from Iran would face immediate U.S. sanctions, prompting a sharp rise in global oil prices.

Trump warns of sanctions on countries buying oil from Iran, triggering a rise in global crude prices and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a stark warning that any country or individual purchasing oil or petrochemicals from Iran would face immediate secondary sanctions and be barred from conducting any form of business with the United States.

Oil Prices Rise

Following the announcement, U.S. crude oil futures rose by $1.11, or 1.91%, reaching $59.32 per barrel. Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent crude increased by $1.15, or 1.88%, to $62.21 per barrel. Iran, a major member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), remains a significant player in global oil production.

“Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions,” Trump stated on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign Against Iran Intensifies

Since taking office, Trump has ramped up what he calls a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, aiming to completely halt Iran’s oil exports. He has accused the Iranian government of using oil revenues to fund militant groups across the Middle East.

Despite this aggressive posture, Trump initiated negotiations with Iran last month over its nuclear program. The U.S. administration maintains that Iran is working toward developing a nuclear weapon—an accusation Tehran has consistently denied. Trump has said he would prefer to reach a deal, though he withdrew from the previous nuclear agreement brokered by former President Barack Obama during his first term in office.

Sanctions on Iran Oil Eyes China’s Imports

Trump’s announcement appears primarily targeted at China, which, according to experts, is importing over 1 million barrels of Iranian oil per day.

“The president’s comments are clearly directed at China,” said Scott Modell, CEO of energy consultancy Rapidan Energy and a former CIA officer.

“U.S. sanctions are unlikely to impact Iranian oil flowing to China unless the White House targets Beijing’s state-owned enterprises and infrastructure.”

Modell added that Trump’s threats do not indicate a shift in his administration’s efforts to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran.

“They underscore Trump’s belief in negotiating through strength,” Modell told CNBC.

The White House’s hardline approach is not limited to Iran. Just last month, Trump imposed “secondary tariffs” on countries that purchase oil from Venezuela, another OPEC member, in a continued effort to undercut regimes viewed unfavorably by Washington.

Nuclear Deal Talks Delayed

In a related development, ongoing nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran have hit a delay due to what officials described as “logistical reasons.” The talks are being mediated by Oman, which announced that a new round of discussions would begin after both sides agree on a fresh date.

Last week, Washington and Tehran signaled progress, though officials emphasized that significant hurdles remain.

“I am cautiously optimistic a deal could be reached if the US avoids unrealistic and impossible demands,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Also Read: US Seeking Tariff Talks With China Amid Mounting Economic Pressure: Report