Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Threatens to Impose 50% Tariffs on China as Trade War Intensifies

Trump Threatens to Impose 50% Tariffs on China as Trade War Intensifies

Trump said the US would impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing does not back down from its 34% retaliatory tariff by Tuesday. 

Trump Threatens to Impose 50% Tariffs on China as Trade War Intensifies


As tensions escalated in America’s ongoing trade dispute with China, President Donald Trump on Monday said the US would impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing does not back down from its newly announced 34% retaliatory tariff by Tuesday.

Trump accused China of continuing a pattern of unfair trade practices, including the use of “illegal subsidization” of companies, currency manipulation, and excessive tariffs.

“Yesterday, China issued retaliatory tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record-setting tariffs,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Despite my warning, any country that retaliates against the U.S. with additional tariffs above and beyond their existing long-term tariff abuse will be met with new and substantially higher tariffs, over and above those initially set.”

“Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The US president also announced that he would cancel any planned meetings with Chinese officials, signalling that no further trade discussions would take place with China unless the tariffs were removed.

“Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately,” Trump wrote.

The announcement came as global markets reacted to the intensifying trade war, with fears that further tariff hikes could slow economic growth and lead to widespread disruptions in global trade.

ALSO READ: EU Opts for Diplomacy Over Escalation in Response to Trump’s Tariffs

Filed under

Beijing retaliatory tariffs Trump US china trade war US tariff on Chinese goods US-China trade ties

newsx

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film...
Bengaluru Cops Groping In

Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women
Trump Urges To Have Patie

Trump Urges To Have Patience As Global Markets Tumble Over Tariffs
newsx

Sex With Escorts, Lies, And A Billionaire Divorce: Rippling Co-Founder’s Explosive Fallout With Wife Goes...
newsx

Chennai: SRM University Event Sparks Buzz As Seeman Praises PM Modi, Shares Stage With BJP’s...
newsx

US Supreme Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana’s Plea Against Extradition To India For 26/11 Mumbai Terror...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film...

Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women

Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women

Trump Urges To Have Patience As Global Markets Tumble Over Tariffs

Trump Urges To Have Patience As Global Markets Tumble Over Tariffs

Sex With Escorts, Lies, And A Billionaire Divorce: Rippling Co-Founder’s Explosive Fallout With Wife Goes Public

Sex With Escorts, Lies, And A Billionaire Divorce: Rippling Co-Founder’s Explosive Fallout With Wife Goes...

Chennai: SRM University Event Sparks Buzz As Seeman Praises PM Modi, Shares Stage With BJP’s Annamalai

Chennai: SRM University Event Sparks Buzz As Seeman Praises PM Modi, Shares Stage With BJP’s...

Entertainment

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank