As tensions escalated in America’s ongoing trade dispute with China, President Donald Trump on Monday said the US would impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing does not back down from its newly announced 34% retaliatory tariff by Tuesday.

Trump accused China of continuing a pattern of unfair trade practices, including the use of “illegal subsidization” of companies, currency manipulation, and excessive tariffs.

“Yesterday, China issued retaliatory tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record-setting tariffs,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Despite my warning, any country that retaliates against the U.S. with additional tariffs above and beyond their existing long-term tariff abuse will be met with new and substantially higher tariffs, over and above those initially set.”

“Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” he added.

The US president also announced that he would cancel any planned meetings with Chinese officials, signalling that no further trade discussions would take place with China unless the tariffs were removed.

“Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately,” Trump wrote.

The announcement came as global markets reacted to the intensifying trade war, with fears that further tariff hikes could slow economic growth and lead to widespread disruptions in global trade.

