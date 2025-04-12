Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million In 8 Weeks’

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million In 8 Weeks’

President Donald Trump is planning to attend the June 11 opening of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million In 8 Weeks’

President Donald Trump is planning to attend the June 11 opening of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.


President Donald Trump is planning to attend the June 11 opening of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, CNN reported on Saturday. The visit comes amid the US government’s sweeping overhaul of the iconic D.C. institution, led by Trump ally and interim Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell, who reportedly claimed, “We’ve saved about $6.2 million in eight weeks already.”

Grenell confirmed on Fox & Friends that Trump will not only attend the show but also host a fundraiser at the venue on the same night. “Donald Trump is coming to the opening of Les Mis on June 11,” Grenell said, according to CNN. “He’s doing a fundraiser for the Kennedy Center. We expect to raise millions for that.”

Grenell, a former ambassador and vocal Trump loyalist, reportedly said the administration has fired staff, implemented a hiring freeze, and slashed what he described as “bloat” at the center. “We don’t need to be booing Republicans,” he added, referencing an incident in which Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha were booed during a recent appearance at the venue.

The shake-up could potentially include the removal of board members and changes to programming, with Trump’s team reportedly aiming to eliminate content it sees unsuitable.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, Grenell said Trump has tasked him to lobby Capitol Hill in the coming weeks on how to “turn around” the Kennedy Center.

ALSO READ: Smartphones, Computers Exempt from Trump’s New Tariffs: Report

Filed under

donald trump Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Richard Grenell

newsx

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview
President Donald Trump is

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million...
newsx

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead
newsx

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security
newsx

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali...
newsx

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali...

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review

Entertainment

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?