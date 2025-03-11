Trump To Buy A Tesla In Show Of Support For Elon Musk, Accuses ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ Of Boycott 

Donald Trump’s latest endorsement isn’t for a candidate—it’s for a car. The president announced plans to buy a Tesla, throwing his support behind Elon Musk as the automaker faces political and financial turbulence.

President Donald Trump has announced his intention to purchase a Tesla in what he calls a “show of confidence and support” for the company’s CEO, Elon Musk. The statement came in a series of late-night posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Monday.

Tesla Stock Faces Pressure

Musk, who has positioned himself as a key figure in Trump’s broader efforts to reduce federal government influence, was praised by the president. “He is putting it on the line in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote. He also accused “Radical Left Lunatics” of “trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers.”

Trump’s endorsement comes at a time when Tesla’s stock has experienced turbulence. While shares initially surged after Election Day, the company has faced declining sales and mounting criticism over Musk’s perceived alignment with Trump’s political agenda.

Reports of Vandalism Against Tesla

Additionally, Tesla has been the target of vandalism in recent weeks. Reports indicate that shots were fired at a dealership in Oregon, and a showroom in Manhattan was stormed by hundreds of protesters.

Despite the turmoil, Trump affirmed that he would finalize his Tesla purchase on Tuesday morning. In response, Musk expressed his gratitude in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Beyond his Tesla endorsement, Trump also addressed growing trade tensions with Canada. He took issue with Ontario’s recent decision to impose a 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports to the United States.

Targeting a Republican Lawmaker

“Your [sic] not even allowed to do that,” he wrote on Truth Social, dismissing the move as unlawful. He went on to warn that the U.S. would retaliate. “Because our Tariffs are reciprocal, we’ll just get it all back on April 2. We don’t need your Cars, we don’t need your Lumber, we don’t [need] your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out.”

Trump also turned his attention to Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, attacking him for refusing to back the party’s government funding bill. He compared Massie to former Rep. Liz Cheney, whom he has frequently criticized.

“Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything,” Trump wrote. “HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED … DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS???”

