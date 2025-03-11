Trump To Buy Tesla Vehicle As ‘Show Of Support’ For Elon Musk

US President Donald Trump will buy a new Tesla vehicle as “a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American”, the Republican President announced early Tuesday amid reports that Musk’s electric vehicle company was facing financial troubles, the Associated Press reported.

The latest announcement is an unusual show of support from the president to his advisor and a key figure in his administration who’d spent huge sum of money on his campaign last year.

“Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote in a post on social media.

“But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for,” he added.

Musk, the world’s richest person, has been exerting sweeping influence over Trump administration through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and his company Tesla recently dealt with incidents of vandalism and protests.

