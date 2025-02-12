Trump To Order Federal Agencies To Plan For Large-Scale Staff Cuts

President Trump plans to issue an executive order to cut federal staff by requiring agencies to hire one employee for every four that leave. The move, aimed at improving government efficiency, faces legal challenges but aims to save up to $1 trillion.

In a bold move to downsize the U.S. federal workforce, President Donald Trump is preparing to issue an executive order requiring federal agencies to plan for widespread layoffs. The order, set to be signed soon, will mandate that agencies only hire one new employee for every four workers who leave, significantly reducing the size of the government workforce.

Aiming for Efficiency: Trump’s Latest Effort to Reshape Government

This decision is the latest step in President Trump’s ongoing efforts to overhaul the U.S. government. Working closely with top adviser Elon Musk, the administration has already attempted to cut back government functions through buyout offers, proposals to strip civil-service protections, and even the closing of some federal agencies.

One of the key challenges in implementing large-scale layoffs is the presence of labor unions. Many federal employees are unionized, and any significant staff reduction must align with their collective bargaining agreements. Additionally, non-union civil service workers enjoy certain job protections under federal law, complicating the process further. However, the executive order is expected to push agencies to collaborate with Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to identify areas where cuts can be made.

While many government jobs will be affected, those working in roles critical to national security, public safety, law enforcement, and immigration enforcement will be exempt from the layoffs. These essential positions will remain protected under the new order.

Musk’s Role: Advocating for a Streamlined Government

Elon Musk, who joined Trump in the Oval Office for the announcement, defended his position as an unelected official with sweeping authority over U.S. government restructuring. Musk emphasized the importance of a responsive government, stating, “You can’t have an autonomous federal bureaucracy; you need one that answers to the people.” He also committed to finding up to $1 trillion in savings by eliminating waste and fraud within the federal system.

The move toward mass layoffs follows previous attempts by the Trump administration to encourage federal workers to accept buyout offers. These efforts were blocked by a federal judge, and other attempts, such as putting U.S. Agency for International Development workers on leave and accessing sensitive Treasury payment systems, have also been paused by the courts.

A Federal Workforce Breakdown: Who Is Affected?

The U.S. federal workforce is massive, with approximately 2.3 million civilian employees, excluding the U.S. Postal Service. While security-related agencies account for the majority of federal workers, other departments oversee veterans’ healthcare, agricultural inspections, and government financial operations. The proposed layoffs will impact these workers across the nation.

In a series of posts on his social media platform, X, Musk harshly criticized law firms representing federal employees in lawsuits against the government’s layoffs and accused them of impeding the will of the people. Musk also criticized judges who paused Trump’s executive actions, calling the judicial process a “coup” that threatens democracy in America.

Trump’s Pushback: A Call for Accountability in the Judicial System

President Trump voiced his concerns about the judicial system during his meeting with Musk, questioning how judges could block efforts to reduce government waste and corruption. He suggested that the courts may be undermining the will of the people, framing the legal challenges as a serious violation of the public’s interests.

The upcoming executive order marks a critical point in Trump’s ongoing efforts to shrink the federal government. While exceptions will apply for national security and essential public safety roles, the majority of government workers could face significant job cuts. As the legal challenges continue, it remains to be seen how the administration’s plan will unfold.

