Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees: Making The American Dream Harder For Low-Income Immigrants

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees: Making The American Dream Harder For Low-Income Immigrants

Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees: Making The American Dream Harder For Low-Income Immigrants

The Trump administration has proposed sharply increasing U.S. citizenship application fees and ending fee waivers for low-income applicants. Critics say the move could make citizenship less accessible for many legal immigrants, though the proposal has not yet been finalised.

US citizenship fee hike
US citizenship fee hike

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 01:09 IST

Trump administration just dropped a bombshell on anyone who wants to become a US citizen. They’re going to charge legal immigrants seeking citizenship $570 more for their application and eliminate waivers and fee reductions for low-income applicants. And that’s a big change that will affect thousands of people attempting to make America their official home.

Citizenship fees are currently $760 for paper and $710 for online filings. Under the new plan, paper applicants would have to pay $1,330, and online filers would pay $1,280. That’s almost doubling the cost for many immigrants. If you’d like to appeal a rejected citizenship application, the cost will go up by $645.

What is raising fees so much?

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the reason is simple but controversial. DHS says USCIS is largely financed by the fees it charges, and that the fee hikes are necessary to fully subsidize the processing of citizenship applications, especially as Trump administration efforts to more heavily scrutinize applicants.

You Might Be Interested In

In plain language, the government wants applicants to pay for all the extra background checks, interviews, and investigations they are now doing. The Trump administration is doing a different thing here; that’s a much different approach to citizenship applications than the ones a generation ago, which have been relatively low to promote citizenship and integration.

But critics are angry. A former senior USCIS official asked why Trump was trying to raise citizenship fees, saying Trump is in a hurry to make it difficult for legal immigrants to enter the country.

The Real Problem for Low-Income Immigrants

Here is what really hurts. Under the proposed rule, fee waivers and reduced fees would disappear. Currently, applicants get fee waivers based on income, public benefits, or financial hardship, and a reduced $380 filing fee is available to some applicants earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

DHS wants to eliminate both, because USCIS would no longer let people apply for citizenship with a lower fee and cut out all the waived fees. This is bad news for millions. DHS knows the changes could have real-world implications for many legal permanent residents and can delay their applications.

The government argues that demand for citizenship is strong and people will still apply. But opponents disagree strongly. Experts say eliminating waivers would disproportionately affect low-income immigrants, raising barriers to citizenship, and applicants may pay substantially more but get less in terms of accessibility and customer service.

What’s now?

Fee exemptions for service members seeking citizenship would be maintained but everyone else is left with a huge jump in fees. The good part is that the changes are part of a regulation that has yet to be completed and will go through the federal government’s rulemaking process. This means it is not final yet.

But this proposal shows the Trump administration’s hard stance on immigration. To hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the country legally and working hard, this fee increase is just one more hurdle standing in the way of the American dream.

Also Read: Former US NSA John Bolton Slams US-Iran Deal, Says Trump Ignored Strategic Risks

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees: Making The American Dream Harder For Low-Income Immigrants
Tags: trumpUS citizenship fee

RELATED News

Police Officer Killed in Montreal Shooting Near Jewish Community

John Bolton Slams US-Iran Deal

Who Is Mahrang Baloch? Prominent Baloch Activist Sentenced to Life in Pakistan

US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver as Switzerland Talks Advance

Alan Greenspan, Former Chairman Of US Fed, Dies At 100

LATEST NEWS

Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees: Making The American Dream Harder For Low-Income Immigrants

Has TMC Ousted Mamata Banerjee? Rebel MLAs Claim Control, Appoint Arup Roy As New Chairperson

Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha

Bombay HC Slams Police After 'Missing' Accused Found Posing With Officers

Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Low-Carbon Cement

Lucknow Fire: How Trapped Students And Workers Were Rescued

Qatar Gas Plant Blast: Indians Among 13 Dead In Ras Laffan Explosion

SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing & Strategy

Who Is Kunal Shah? CRED Founder Named As The Next WhatsApp Global Head

Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees: Making The American Dream Harder For Low-Income Immigrants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees: Making The American Dream Harder For Low-Income Immigrants

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees: Making The American Dream Harder For Low-Income Immigrants
Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees: Making The American Dream Harder For Low-Income Immigrants
Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees: Making The American Dream Harder For Low-Income Immigrants
Trump To Raise US Citizenship Fees: Making The American Dream Harder For Low-Income Immigrants

QUICK LINKS