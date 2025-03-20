Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump To Sign Executive Order Aiming To Shut Down Education Department

Trump To Sign Executive Order Aiming To Shut Down Education Department

Trump is set to sign the order at a White House ceremony, which will see participation of Republican governors & education commissioners.

Trump To Sign Executive Order Aiming To Shut Down Education Department

Donald Trump


US President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order today, aiming to shutdown the Department of Education, the Associated Press reported Thursday, quoting a White House official.

The order would direct Education Secretary Linda McMahon “to take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure (of) the Department of Education and return education authority to the States, while continuing to ensure the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely,” the report stated, citing a White House summary of the order.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump is expected to sign the order at a White House ceremony, which will see the participation of several Republican governors and state education commissioners.

According to a report carried in USA Today, the department—created in 1978 by Congress as a Cabinet-level agency—will not shut down immediately after Trump’s order, as eliminating the department entirely needs action from Congress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In recent weeks, Trump has reduced the agency’s workforce, but it still exists and continues to oversee vital federal funding programs for schools.

In a statement to USA Today, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields said the order “will empower parents, states, and communities to take control and improve outcomes for all students.”

Fields reportedly said recent test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress exam “reveal a national crisis—our children are falling behind.”

According to the White House summary, the order takes aim at “regulations and paperwork” required by the Department of Education, stressing that federal guidance in the form of “Dear Colleague” letters from the department “redirects resources toward complying with ideological initiatives, which diverts staff time and attention away from schools’ primary role of teaching.”

A White House official further told the publication that federal funding for students with disabilities under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Title I funding for low-income schools and federal student loan payments will remain unchanged under the order while McMahon works on a plan to “bring these funds closer to states, localities, and more importantly, students.”

 

ALSO READ: Finnish PM Seeks To Help Ukraine Become EU Member ‘As Soon As Possible, Latest By 2030’

Filed under

Trump US Department of Education US Education Department Shut Down

Allahabad HC

‘Grabbing Breast, Snapping Pyjama String’ Not Attempt To Rape, Rules Allahabad High Court
newsx

BCCI Revokes Saliva Ban, Introduces This Major Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025
Amaan Mallik with his bro

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For...
Tensions between Israel a

Hamas Fires Rockets At Israel For The First Time After Ceasefire Deal Collapses
murder

Jaipur Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder, Attempted Burning Body
Over the past few months,

What Is Moon Phase Compatibility? Viral Tiktok Trend Reveals If Your Partner Is Your Soulmate
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Grabbing Breast, Snapping Pyjama String’ Not Attempt To Rape, Rules Allahabad High Court

‘Grabbing Breast, Snapping Pyjama String’ Not Attempt To Rape, Rules Allahabad High Court

BCCI Revokes Saliva Ban, Introduces This Major Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025

BCCI Revokes Saliva Ban, Introduces This Major Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For Rift With Armaan Mallik

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For...

Hamas Fires Rockets At Israel For The First Time After Ceasefire Deal Collapses

Hamas Fires Rockets At Israel For The First Time After Ceasefire Deal Collapses

Jaipur Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder, Attempted Burning Body

Jaipur Woman And Her Lover Arrested For Husband’s Murder, Attempted Burning Body

Entertainment

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For Rift With Armaan Mallik

Who Is Amaal Mallik’s Brother? Music Composer Claims His Parents Are To Be Blamed For

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft Security Deposit Amount Will Leave You Shocked

How Much Rent Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay After Moving Out Of Mannat? The Heft

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts Meme Fest

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee-Shirt Grabs Attention After Divorce Hearing, Internet Kickstarts

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Hits Theatres, Critics Says, ‘Snow Woke’

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever