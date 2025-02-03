Trump To Watch This Documentary Ahead Of Meeting Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump will watch a documentary about the Hamas atrocities on October 7, 2023, before his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday. According to a report by Times of Israel, Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, watched the documentary during his visit to Israel last week and was deeply shocked by the content. He recommended that the US President view it as well, given its disturbing details.

The documentary, created by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), compiles a 47-minute video documenting the attack by approximately 3,000 Hamas militants. This attack led to the deaths of around 1,200 people and the abduction of 251 hostages, mostly civilians. The footage includes shocking scenes of murder, torture, and decapitation, captured by terrorists’ body cameras. This graphic material was initially screened for foreign journalists in Israel on October 23, 2023. For Trump, the video will be edited to 20-30 minutes for a more concise viewing experience.

The October 7 assault marked a grim chapter in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with Israel’s military offensive in response resulting in over 47,400 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Tuesday’s meeting between Netanyahu and Trump will be a significant one, as Netanyahu becomes the first foreign leader to meet with Trump in his second term. This meeting comes at a crucial moment in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire discussions. Trump has previously claimed credit for facilitating a six-week ceasefire, which led to the release of 13 Israeli and five Thai hostages and 583 Palestinian prisoners in an exchange.

