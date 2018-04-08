After a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower situated in Manhattan, New York. A 67-year-old, man who found in an unconscious state was rushed to the Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital, where the doctors looking after him pronounced him dead. The US President and owner of Trump Tower, Donald Trump, confirmed that the fire has been doused at the tower. Trump's son Eric also thanked the Police Department and the fire fighters for their quick response.

At one man lost his life and four were left severely injured after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower situated in New York

At one man lost his life and four were left severely injured after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower situated in New York. Soon after the fire incident was reported, firefighters along with other authorities rushed to the spot and doused the fire following extreme efforts. Later the elderly victim, identified as a 67-year-old, man who found in an unconscious state was rushed to the Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital, where the doctors looking after him pronounced him dead. The injured are also being treated at the same hospital, said New York Police Department.

Commenting on the fire incident, US President and owner of Trump Tower, Donald Trump, confirmed that the fire has been doused at the tower. Taking to his twitter handle, Donald Trump said, “Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!” meanwhile, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said that it was ‘very difficult fire’. The fire fighter official said, “As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke.”

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

ALSO READ: Vehicle ploughs pedestrians in Munster, Germany; several dead, multiple injured

During the relief operations, four firefighters were also injured. As per reports, the fire was seen rising from the skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan at around 6:22 PM. After the fire was witnessed, the road where the Trump Tower is located was blocked by several tourists as the crowd emerged to capture videos. US President Donald Trump’s penthouse is also situated in the same area. After the incident, the NYPD also issued a traffic warning due to emergency vehicles. Trump’s son Eric also thanked the Police Department and the firefighters for their quick response.

Due to a fire at Trump Tower #Manhattan, expect police and @FDNY in the area of 5th Ave/W.57 St. Expect traffic and street closures nearby by due to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/PPLjL6fiP0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 7, 2018

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

ALSO READ: Donald Trump on porn star Stormy Daniels controversy: I don’t know where Michael got the money from

ALSO READ: Pak court directs govt to stop ‘harassing’ Hafiz Saeed, says let him continue ‘social welfare activities’

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App