‘Trump Trying To Break Us’: Canada PM Mark Carney’s First Reaction After Liberal Election Win

About 28 million Canadians cast their votes on Monday, with the Liberal Party projected to form a minority government in the 338-seat House of Commons.

In a powerful first address following the Liberal Party’s unexpected election victory, Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney accused U.S. President Donald Trump of trying to “break” Canada through aggressive trade and annexation threats.

“President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never, ever happen,” Carney declared, striking a defiant tone as he spoke to supporters and the press just hours after the results showed the Liberals forming a minority government.

Carney’s comments mark a sharp departure from the diplomatic tone of his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, and signal a new era in Canada-U.S. relations as tensions rise under Trump’s second term in office. The election, defined largely by Trump’s tariff policies and protectionist stance, saw a dramatic shift in voter sentiment as Canadians rallied against perceived U.S. overreach.

Liberals Stage Political Comeback Under Carney

Carney, 60, a former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor, only assumed leadership last month following Trudeau’s sudden resignation. Despite having never held elected office, Carney led the Liberals to an impressive comeback, overcoming early poll setbacks and beating Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in a hotly contested race.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

About 28 million Canadians cast their votes on Monday, with the Liberal Party projected to form a minority government in the 338-seat House of Commons. A party requires 172 seats for a majority.

Polls leading up to election day had indicated a tight race, with Poilievre focusing on domestic issues such as inflation and housing, themes that had contributed to Trudeau’s falling popularity. But in the final days, a wave of nationalism, spurred by Trump’s aggressive rhetoric, gave the Liberals the edge they needed.

Carney Urges Unity, Warns of U.S. Threat

In his speech, Carney also extended an olive branch to his opponent, congratulating Poilievre for a “hard-fought campaign” and his “commitment to the country that we both love.”

But the dominant message was one of resilience in the face of what Carney described as unprecedented threats from the United States. “These are not idle threats,” he warned. “We are facing a real challenge to our sovereignty, our economy, and our values.”

As the new government prepares to take on Trump’s escalating trade war and looming annexation fears, Carney’s strong stance is expected to define Canada’s foreign policy in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Canada Elections 2025 Results: Jagmeet Singh Resigns After Suffering A Setback, Manages To Secure Only Eight Seats