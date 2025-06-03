Trump appeared to contradict a reported proposal by his special envoy by declaring that the US won't allow Iran to retain any uranium enrichment capacity.

President Donald Trump on Monday publicly contradicted a proposal by his special envoy to Iran by declaring that the United States will not allow Iran to retain any uranium enrichment capacity in nuclear talks aimed at easing sanctions, The Associated Press reported.

Trump’s Firm Stance on Uranium Enrichment

“Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!” Trump wrote on TruthSocial, the social media platform he owns. This statement appeared to conflict with a reported U.S. proposal that would permit Iran to maintain low-level uranium enrichment for civilian purposes under strict conditions.

A White House official defended Trump’s comments as the “cold, hard truth,” saying the U.S. terms offered to Iran were “very tough” and would make it impossible for Tehran to develop a nuclear weapon, as reported by the AP.

Contradictory Signals from US Negotiators

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy leading the talks, and other senior officials have previously indicated that Iran would not be allowed to enrich uranium at any level. Yet, media reports, including Axios, revealed that the latest U.S. proposal suggested Iran could keep limited enrichment for peaceful uses like nuclear medicine and commercial power, provided it shuts down heavily fortified underground facilities temporarily.

The plan also reportedly includes the formation of a regional consortium to oversee uranium enrichment for civilian uses—a concept first explored during the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiations.

Context of the Nuclear Negotiations

Trump has repeatedly criticised the 2015 nuclear deal, from which he withdrew the U.S. in 2017. That agreement allowed Iran limited uranium enrichment but was reportedly seen by Trump as too lenient.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons but has expanded its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency released last Saturday and cited by The Associated Press.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said before Trump’s post, “President Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb. Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it’s in their best interest to accept it.”

Dan Shapiro, former U.S. ambassador to Israel under the Obama administration, reacted to the reports by questioning critics of past nuclear negotiations. “This proposal poses a moment of truth for critics of previous Iran nuclear negotiations/agreements (and) those who have called for a no-enrichment, full-dismantlement deal. Will they hold Trump to the same standard?” Shapiro asked, per AP.

