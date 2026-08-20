Trump Unleashes ‘Economic D-Day’ On Iran As US War Toll Reaches 757 Wounded, 18 Dead

US President Donald Trump has announced what he called the “MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY,” warning that any country helping Iran through its financial institutions, businesses, airports or government entities will face “TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences.” The warning comes as the US seeks to end a war it began alongside Israel nearly six months ago, a conflict that has killed thousands and spread across the Gulf.

Iran faces new economic pressure as Trump targets financial lifelines

Trump said Iran had been given “a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me” but had failed to take it. In a Truth Social post, he announced “Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale,” claiming Iran’s navy is gone, its air force destroyed, military factories are “now rubble,” its currency is worthless and the country is “hanging by a thread.”

He warned that “ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences.” He specifically ordered an end to oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies, saying: “It all needs to stop NOW.”

Iran war has disrupted Gulf shipping and global markets

The conflict has killed thousands and drawn in countries across the Gulf. Global markets have also been hit after Iran demonstrated its ability to control shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world’s traded oil passed before February.

The US and Iran have twice announced ceasefire agreements, in April and June, aimed at restoring shipping through Hormuz to pre-war levels while moving toward an end to the conflict. Both agreements quickly collapsed, even as Israel has largely withdrawn from the fighting.

Iran sanctions threat comes after nearly 50 years of pressure

Trump described the latest campaign as an “ECONOMIC D-DAY” and urged all US allies to stand with America to “isolate, and defeat” what he called “the Iran threat.” He said the measures would cripple Iran’s ability to project terror worldwide and repeated: “IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

Iran has faced punishing economic sanctions for nearly 50 years, dating back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Trump ended his message by saying: “These maniacs are on the ropes, and these HISTORIC MEASURES will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide. IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Iran war casualty database records 757 wounded US troops

The US Department of War said 757 American soldiers have been wounded in the Iran war. Its casualty database was updated Wednesday morning, adding more than 50 new wounded cases. The database also records at least 18 American military personnel killed in the war.

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