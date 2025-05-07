Home
‘If I Can Do Anything To Help’: Trump Urges Calm Between India and Pakistan, Offers to Mediate Amid Rising Tensions

Trump expressed concern over the "tit-for-tat" escalation between India and Pakistan and offered to mediate if needed.

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate hostilities amid growing tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and New Delhi’s retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump expressed concern over the “tit-for-tat” escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and offered to mediate if needed, Reuters reported. “I want to see it stop. And if I can do anything to help, I will be there,” Trump said, according to Reuters.

Reiterating his rapport with both nations, Trump added that he maintained good relations with the leaders of India and Pakistan and was hopeful that both sides would work to resolve their differences peacefully. “It is so terrible. I get along with both. I know both very well. I want to see (them) work it out. I want to see them stop. Hopefully, they can stop now. They have done tit for tat. So, [I’m] hopeful they can stop now.”

Trump’s remarks come after India launched precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, following a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, including a Nepali national. The strikes marked India’s deepest cross-border military action since the 1971 war.

While India has underlined that New Delhi’s actions were targeted, restrained, and aimed at eliminating terror infrastructure, Pakistan has vowed to retaliate, leading to fears of further escalation.

Meanwhile, the international community, including France, Russia and Turkey, has called for calm and restraint on both sides.

