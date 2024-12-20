Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Trump Urges Immediate Government Shutdown, Labels It A ‘Biden Issue’

President-elect Donald Trump has stirred controversy by suggesting that a potential government shutdown should occur while Joe Biden is still in office.

Trump Urges Immediate Government Shutdown, Labels It A ‘Biden Issue’

President-elect Donald Trump has stirred controversy by suggesting that a potential government shutdown should occur while Joe Biden is still in office. Posting on Truth Social early Friday, Trump declared, “If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under ‘TRUMP.’ This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!”

House Rejects Republican Bill to Prevent Shutdown

Trump’s comments followed the House’s rejection of a Republican bill aimed at averting a government shutdown. The proposed 116-page bill was introduced after the rejection of a more extensive 1,500-page package, which included $100 billion in disaster relief, billions for farm aid, and extended federal spending at current levels until March 14, 2025.

In another Truth Social post, Trump criticized the concept of a debt ceiling, calling it “ridiculous.” He proposed Congress eliminate it entirely or extend it until 2029. “Without this, we should never make a deal. Remember, the pressure is on whoever is President,” he wrote, reinforcing his stance that the issue lies with the outgoing administration.

Democrats Blame Republicans for Crisis

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused Republicans of pushing the country toward an economic crisis. “Extreme MAGA Republicans are marching America to a painful government shutdown that will crash the economy and hurt working-class Americans because they would rather enact massive tax cuts for their billionaire donors than fund cancer research,” Jeffries said.

As Congress debates the federal budget, the looming threat of a shutdown raises questions about its impact on both the economy and Trump’s incoming administration. The president-elect’s call for immediate action suggests a strategic move to place the onus on the Biden administration while solidifying Republican priorities.

Read More : Economist Names Bangladesh Country Of The Year, Syria Runner-Up: Here Is Why

Filed under

Trump

Advertisement

Also Read

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Chancellor Scholz Dismisses Elon Musk’s Claim On Germany’s Future

Chancellor Scholz Dismisses Elon Musk’s Claim On Germany’s Future

Asteroid To Hit Earth On Christmas Eve Or Is A ‘Near Miss’? KNOW HERE

Asteroid To Hit Earth On Christmas Eve Or Is A ‘Near Miss’? KNOW HERE

Bangladesh Named Country Of The Year By The Economist , Syria Runner-Up: Here Is Why

Bangladesh Named Country Of The Year By The Economist , Syria Runner-Up: Here Is Why

Yati Narasinghnand Advocates For A Sanatan Nation After Denied Permission For Religious Convention

Yati Narasinghnand Advocates For A Sanatan Nation After Denied Permission For Religious Convention

Entertainment

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto Icon Over Not Like Us Inflated Streams Accusations

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto

How Much Is Pakistani Artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Charging To Perform In Bangladesh?

How Much Is Pakistani Artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Charging To Perform In Bangladesh?

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox