Trump Urges Immediate Government Shutdown, Labels It A ‘Biden Issue’

President-elect Donald Trump has stirred controversy by suggesting that a potential government shutdown should occur while Joe Biden is still in office. Posting on Truth Social early Friday, Trump declared, “If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under ‘TRUMP.’ This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!”

House Rejects Republican Bill to Prevent Shutdown

Trump’s comments followed the House’s rejection of a Republican bill aimed at averting a government shutdown. The proposed 116-page bill was introduced after the rejection of a more extensive 1,500-page package, which included $100 billion in disaster relief, billions for farm aid, and extended federal spending at current levels until March 14, 2025.

In another Truth Social post, Trump criticized the concept of a debt ceiling, calling it “ridiculous.” He proposed Congress eliminate it entirely or extend it until 2029. “Without this, we should never make a deal. Remember, the pressure is on whoever is President,” he wrote, reinforcing his stance that the issue lies with the outgoing administration.

Democrats Blame Republicans for Crisis

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused Republicans of pushing the country toward an economic crisis. “Extreme MAGA Republicans are marching America to a painful government shutdown that will crash the economy and hurt working-class Americans because they would rather enact massive tax cuts for their billionaire donors than fund cancer research,” Jeffries said.

As Congress debates the federal budget, the looming threat of a shutdown raises questions about its impact on both the economy and Trump’s incoming administration. The president-elect’s call for immediate action suggests a strategic move to place the onus on the Biden administration while solidifying Republican priorities.