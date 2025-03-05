Home
  Trump Vows To Cut Soaring Egg Prices, Slash Energy Costs, And Reverse Biden's Economic Policies

Trump Vows To Cut Soaring Egg Prices, Slash Energy Costs, And Reverse Biden’s Economic Policies

Trump vows to lower energy costs, reverse Biden’s policies, and ramp up oil and gas production, promising Americans relief from high prices.

Trump Vows To Cut Soaring Egg Prices, Slash Energy Costs, And Reverse Biden’s Economic Policies


Former President Donald Trump delivered a fiery joint address to Congress on Tuesday night, vowing to “make America affordable again” by slashing energy prices and reversing what he called the economic missteps of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Speaking at the U.S. Capitol, Trump declared that he was “fighting every day” to undo economic damage, particularly blaming Biden for the soaring cost of basic goods.

“Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control,” Trump said. “The egg price is out of control, and we’re working hard to get it back down.”

Trump made it clear that energy reform would be a central focus of his administration, accusing Biden of drastically cutting domestic energy production.

“A major focus of our fight to defeat inflation is rapidly reducing the cost of energy,” he said. “The previous administration cut the number of new oil and gas leases by 95%, slowed pipeline construction to a halt, and closed more than 100 power plants. We are opening up many of those power plants right now.”

Trump emphasized America’s vast energy resources, signaling his administration’s aggressive approach to fossil fuel production.

“We have more liquid gold under our feet than any nation on Earth, and by far,” he said. “And now I fully authorize the most talented team ever assembled to go and get it. It’s called drill, baby, drill.”

Fulfilling Campaign Promises on Energy

Trump’s push to revive domestic energy production aligns with promises he made on the campaign trail before his election in November 2024. During a rally in State College, Pennsylvania, on October 26, he pledged to lift the federal pause on liquefied natural gas export terminals.

“Starting on day one of my new administration, I will end Kamala Harris’ war on Pennsylvania energy,” he said at the rally. “And we will frack, frack, frack.”

He assured supporters that his policies would result in their energy bills being cut in half within his first year in office.

Trump’s newly confirmed Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, echoed these goals, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to deregulation and private investment in the energy sector.

“Federal policies today make it too easy to stop projects and very hard to start and complete projects,” Wright said in January. “This makes energy more expensive and less reliable. President Trump is committed to lowering energy costs, and to do so, we must prioritize cutting red tape, enabling private sector investments, and building the infrastructure we need to make energy more affordable for families and businesses.”

As Trump reaffirms his energy policies, the administration is set to move quickly to overturn previous regulations, aiming to ease financial burdens on American households and businesses.

ALSO READ: America Is Back, Declares Donald Trump During His First Joint Congress Address As Audience Fills The Room With USA Chants

