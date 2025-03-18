Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Trump Wants a Judge Removed, Chief Justice John Roberts Says That’s Not How Impeachment Works

Chief Justice John Roberts has pushed back against calls to impeach judges over their rulings, stressing that judicial decisions should not be subject to political retaliation. His remarks follow former President Trump’s demand to remove a federal judge over an immigration ruling.

Trump Wants a Judge Removed, Chief Justice John Roberts Says That’s Not How Impeachment Works

Chief Justice John Roberts rejects calls to impeach judges over rulings, defending judicial independence amid political pressure.


U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts has strongly opposed calls to impeach federal judges over their rulings, reaffirming the judiciary’s independence from political pressure. His remarks come as judges face increasing scrutiny following contentious decisions on immigration and other divisive issues.

Chief Justice John Roberts Statement on Judicial Impeachment

On March 18, 2025, Chief Justice Roberts issued a firm response to rising demands for the removal of judges based on their decisions.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose,” Roberts stated.

His comments appear to be a direct reaction to former President Donald Trump’s call to impeach U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg. Judge Boasberg recently ruled to block the deportation of certain Venezuelan migrants under the rarely invoked Alien Enemies Act of 1798. Trump, expressing his frustration on Truth Social, called Boasberg a “Radical Left Lunatic” and demanded his removal.

Chief Justice John Roberts Staement and Historical Context of Judicial Impeachment

Impeachment of federal judges has historically been reserved for grave offenses, including corruption, ethical violations, and criminal conduct. The U.S. Constitution permits impeachment for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” but not for issuing controversial rulings.

Since 1803, only 15 federal judges have faced impeachment, with just eight ultimately convicted and removed by the Senate. One of the most significant cases occurred in 1804, when Supreme Court Justice Samuel Chase was impeached at the behest of President Thomas Jefferson due to political bias allegations. However, the Senate acquitted Chase, reinforcing the precedent that judicial decisions alone do not warrant removal from office.

Implications for Judicial Independence

Legal scholars warn that efforts to remove judges based on their rulings undermine the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

“What we are seeing is an attempt by one branch of government to intimidate another branch from performing its constitutional duty. It is a direct threat to judicial independence,” said Marin Levy, a law professor at Duke University.

Chief Justice Roberts has consistently defended the judiciary from political influence. In 2018, he famously countered then-President Trump’s characterization of a judge as an “Obama judge,” emphasizing that an independent judiciary is essential to democracy.

