President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his intent to rename both 8 May and 11 November as “Victory Day” in a move to commemorate American victories in the world wars, US media reported. Here is all you need to know about the suggestion that has drawn attention for its implications on historical commemoration and US holiday designations:

What Exactly Has Trump Proposed?

In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, Trump proposed to rename May 8th as “Victory Day for World War II” and November 11th as “Victory Day for World War I.” He said, “We won both wars; nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything—that’s because we don’t have leaders anymore that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!”

The idea to rebrand these dates stems from Trump’s apparent frustration that the U.S. does not fully celebrate its military triumphs in the same manner as its European allies. May 8, known as Victory in Europe (VE) Day, marks the formal surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. While this day is widely celebrated in Europe, it remains a relatively subdued event in the US, despite American forces playing a pivotal role in the defeat of Nazi forces, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, 11 November is already a significant day in the US, known as Veterans Day, a federal holiday honouring military veterans. Trump, however, has proposed renaming it “Victory Day for World War I,” to align with his desire to commemorate U.S. military victories explicitly.

The History Behind May 8 and November 11

May 8—Victory in Europe (VE) Day: On May 8, 1945, Nazi Germany formally surrendered, marking the end of World War II in Europe. However, the war did not end immediately for the U.S., as fighting in the Pacific continued until Japan’s surrender on 2 September 1945, known as V-J Day, following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. According to a CNN report, Trump’s idea “misrepresents the timing,” as the U.S. victory in the Pacific happened months later. Historians generally regard V-J Day, not May 8, as the actual end of World War II, which makes Trump’s suggestion to rename May 8 somewhat contentious, the report said. November 11 – Veterans Day: Originally established as Armistice Day in 1919 to commemorate the end of World War I on November 11, 1918, the U.S. holiday was later renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to honour veterans of all wars, according to CNN. Trump’s desire to rename it to “Victory Day for World War I”, the report said, would shift the focus from honouring all U.S. veterans, including those from the Vietnam War, the Korean War, and more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, to celebrating military victories, specifically in World War I. Veterans Day was created after Congress passed a law in 1938, dedicating November 11 to “the cause of world peace” and to honour those who fought in the First World War, the report said, citing the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Following the American involvement in later conflicts, it became a day to honour all U.S. military veterans, regardless of their service.

Does Trump’s Proposal Oversimplify Complex Legacies of Both Wars?

According to CNN, Trump’s proposed renaming of these holidays has sparked controversy for several reasons, with some arguing that renaming Veterans Day to focus exclusively on World War I could overshadow the broader intent of the holiday, which is to honour the sacrifices of all U.S. military personnel, not just those who served in a specific conflict.

Moreover, the president’s assertion that the U.S. won both wars through unparalleled military strength and brilliance supposedly undermines the contributions of other Allied nations and subverts international cooperation that was vital in World War II, the report further said.

Experts and political analysts have pointed out that Trump’s latest proposal could be seen as an oversimplification of the complex legacies of both wars.

Trump’s Proposal Faces Legal Hurdles, Requires Congressional Approval

Trump’s suggestion, the report said, does not indicate any immediate legal or legislative action, and any change to the designation of these holidays would require an act of Congress. Veterans Day and Memorial Day were both established through legislative action, and any renaming of these holidays would need the approval of lawmakers. Moreover, Trump did not specify whether he wants May 8 to become a federal holiday, like Veterans Day. Currently, May 8 is not an official U.S. holiday, though it is commemorated in some parts of the country, particularly among military and diplomatic circles.

