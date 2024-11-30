Trump Warns BRICS Nations Of 100% Tariffs If They Challenge The US Dollar

US President-elect Donald Trump made it clear on Saturday that he expects BRICS member countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—to refrain from creating a new currency or supporting any alternative to the US Dollar.

Trump’s warning was stark: if BRICS countries attempt to challenge the US Dollar, they will face extreme economic consequences, including a 100% tariff on goods exported to the United States. He emphasized the seriousness of his threat, writing, “We require a commitment from these countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US Economy.” The suggestion is that these countries would no longer be able to freely trade with the US if they pursue such initiatives.

No Chance for BRICS to Replace the US Dollar

In his post, Trump stated unequivocally, “There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the US Dollar in international trade, and any country that tries should wave goodbye to America.” This comment reflects his belief in the US Dollar’s unshakable status as the world’s most widely used reserve currency, an essential tool in global commerce. Despite ongoing efforts by countries like China and Russia to reduce dependence on the Dollar, Trump remains confident that such alternatives are unlikely to succeed.

In recent years, the BRICS nations have been discussing ways to reduce their reliance on the US Dollar, driven by geopolitical tensions and the desire for more economic sovereignty. Among the proposals considered is the possibility of creating a shared BRICS currency or conducting trade using national currencies. While these discussions have gained attention, they have also faced skepticism about their feasibility, given the diverse economies and political interests within BRICS.

Economic Independence vs. US Dominance

Trump’s statement highlights the ongoing struggle between economic independence and the entrenched power of the US Dollar. While BRICS countries seek greater autonomy, particularly in the face of US sanctions and the Dollar’s role in global finance, Trump’s position underscores the United States’ determination to maintain its economic leadership on the world stage.

Trump’s remarks signal potential future tensions between the US and BRICS nations if they continue to push for alternatives to the US Dollar. As global financial systems evolve, this debate over currency supremacy could lead to significant economic and diplomatic challenges for both the US and the BRICS bloc.

