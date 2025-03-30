Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘There Will Be Bombing’: Trump Warns Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Stalemate

‘There Will Be Bombing’: Trump Warns Iran Amid Nuclear Deal Stalemate

Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran fails to reach a nuclear agreement with the US.

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Sunday, threatening bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran fails to reach a nuclear agreement with the United States, Reuters reported. In an interview with NBC News, Trump said the talks between US and Iranian officials were ongoing but made it clear that failure to reach a deal would result in consequences.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump reportedly said, adding, “But there’s a chance that if they don’t make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago.”

Trump’s comments reflect ongoing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear ambitions, with the US seeking to curtail Tehran’s uranium enrichment activities, which have escalated since Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The agreement had lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for strict limits on its nuclear program. Trump, however, exited the accord in 2018, citing concerns over Iran’s compliance and long-term intentions.

In the wake of the US withdrawal, Trump reimposed a series of heavy sanctions on Iran, severely impacting its economy. Since then, Iran has progressively exceeded the limits set under the deal, ramping up uranium enrichment to levels deemed concerning by the international community. Western powers, including the US, have accused Iran of using its nuclear program as a cover for potential weapons development, although Tehran insists its efforts are solely for peaceful civilian energy purposes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Iran, in turn, has largely rejected Trump’s calls for a new agreement.

The threat of secondary tariffs follows the aggressive trade measures Trump implemented during his first term, including extensive tariffs on Iranian goods. The mention of bombing, however, marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric, adding to the already tense diplomatic standoff.

ALSO READ: Trump Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ if Car Prices Rise Due to Tariffs

Filed under

Iran Nuclear Deal Iran uranium enrichment Trump threatens Iran Trump Warns Iran US-Iran ties

newsx

‘Stunt Zyaada Seekh Liyo Ho?’: Noida Workers Confront Lamborghini Driver After Footpath Crash | Video
newsx

Watch | Massive Storm In Himachal’s Kullu: Uprooted Tree Kills Over Six, Vehicles Crushed
newsx

Why Did Rajasthan Royals Pick Nitish Rana Over Riyan Parag At No. 3 Against CSK?
newsx

Iran Rejects Direct Nuclear Talks With US, After Trump Warns, ‘There Will Be Bombing’
newsx

Government To Convert Vodafone Idea’s ₹36,950 Crore Spectrum Dues Into Equity, Stake Rises To 48.99%
newsx

ChatGPT Outage: OpenAI’s Servers Overwhelmed By Surge In Studio Ghibli-Style Image Generation
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Stunt Zyaada Seekh Liyo Ho?’: Noida Workers Confront Lamborghini Driver After Footpath Crash | Video

‘Stunt Zyaada Seekh Liyo Ho?’: Noida Workers Confront Lamborghini Driver After Footpath Crash | Video

Watch | Massive Storm In Himachal’s Kullu: Uprooted Tree Kills Over Six, Vehicles Crushed

Watch | Massive Storm In Himachal’s Kullu: Uprooted Tree Kills Over Six, Vehicles Crushed

Why Did Rajasthan Royals Pick Nitish Rana Over Riyan Parag At No. 3 Against CSK?

Why Did Rajasthan Royals Pick Nitish Rana Over Riyan Parag At No. 3 Against CSK?

Iran Rejects Direct Nuclear Talks With US, After Trump Warns, ‘There Will Be Bombing’

Iran Rejects Direct Nuclear Talks With US, After Trump Warns, ‘There Will Be Bombing’

Government To Convert Vodafone Idea’s ₹36,950 Crore Spectrum Dues Into Equity, Stake Rises To 48.99%

Government To Convert Vodafone Idea’s ₹36,950 Crore Spectrum Dues Into Equity, Stake Rises To 48.99%

Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Keerthy Suresh Stuns In A Black Saree, Setting Festive Fashion Goals

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Sardar 2 Teaser To Drop Tomorrow: Karthi’s Spy Thriller Gears Up For Release

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans Hail The High-Energy Track!

Watch | Ajith’s ‘God Bless U’ Song From Good Bad Ugly Goes Viral – Fans

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Why Did Mohanlal Apologise For L2: Empuraan? Riot Scenes Removed After CBFC Orders 17 Changes!

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Sikandar Twitter Review: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions—‘Epic Blockbuster’ Or ‘Total Disaster’?

Lifestyle

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice