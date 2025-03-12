Trump Warns Of ‘Very Bad’ Financial Moves Against Russia But Seeks Peace

Trump revealed that U.S. officials were already engaged in discussions with Russia, stating, "We have people going to Russia right now, as we speak.

U.S President Donald Trump has suggested that his administration could take severe financial actions against Russia but emphasized that his primary goal is securing peace. Speaking during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister, Trump repeatedly highlighted the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine while also asserting his tough stance on Moscow.

Trump revealed that U.S. officials were already engaged in discussions with Russia, stating, “We have people going to Russia right now, as we speak. Hopefully, we can get a ceasefire from Russia.” He underscored the massive devastation caused by the war and expressed urgency in bringing the conflict to an end.

When pressed on how the U.S. could pressure Russia into a ceasefire, Trump criticized previous administrations for their handling of Moscow. He insisted that his policies toward Russia were the strongest in history. “What I did to Russia was very tough, the toughest ever. They never took anything from me. They took from Obama and Bush, and they took from sleepy Joe Biden. With Biden, they wanted to take the whole country, but I think I’ve stopped that, but we’ll see,” he remarked.

The president hinted at potential economic measures that could significantly impact Russia but stopped short of detailing specific actions. “There are things you can do that wouldn’t be pleasant in a financial sense, and they would be very bad for Russia,” he warned. However, he maintained that he would prefer not to take such measures. “We could do things very bad for Russia. Would be devastating for Russia. But I don’t want to do that because I want to see peace.”

Trump’s remarks come amid ongoing speculation about the role his administration may play in de-escalating the war in Ukraine. While he has expressed confidence in his ability to broker peace, his rhetoric regarding potential economic actions against Russia signals a continued hardline approach to Moscow. The international community is closely watching whether his administration’s diplomatic efforts will yield tangible progress toward ending the conflict.

