Why Did Trump Ditch Air Force One For a Small Military Plane After NATO Summit in Turkey?

US President Donald Trump reportedly left Turkey on a smaller US military aircraft last month after a credible Iranian threat triggered a covert change to his travel plans. According to The Washington Post, Trump was secretly moved to a US Air Force C-32A after the NATO summit in Ankara on July 8. The operation was carried out as tensions between the US and Iran were rising.

Trump had arrived in Turkey aboard a newly renovated Boeing 747-8 donated by Qatar. The aircraft was expected to attract attention during its first major overseas trip with the president. But Trump did not leave Turkey on that plane. Instead, he appeared to board the older, baby-blue Air Force One in front of cameras.

Trump Moved In Airport Catering Truck

The most unusual part of the operation came after Trump boarded the older presidential aircraft. According to the report, Trump was secretly moved from the aircraft into an airport catering truck. The truck then drove him to a smaller C-32A parked nearby.

The move was designed to make it appear that Trump remained on the older Air Force One. Journalists and other personnel stayed aboard the larger aircraft. They reportedly believed the president was travelling with them.

The C-32A then flew Trump to Britain. It landed at RAF Mildenhall at around 10.20 pm. The older Air Force One arrived minutes later, helping maintain the appearance that Trump had travelled on that aircraft.

Iran Threat Prompted Secret Flight

The covert operation reportedly followed intelligence about a threat from Iran or Iranian-linked forces. Iran shares a border with Turkey, making the security situation particularly sensitive during Trump’s visit.

US officials had previously said Trump changed aircraft because of security concerns. Earlier reports had also linked the decision to a credible threat against Trump and the presidential aircraft. Trump had publicly said he would take the older Air Force One from Ankara to Britain “for old time’s sake”.

He also said the newly renovated aircraft would travel to the same UK base so US service members could tour it. The latest report suggests that explanation was only part of the story.

Why Trump Did Not Use Qatar-Donated Jet

The Qatar-donated Boeing 747-8 has faced questions over its security capabilities. The aircraft was rapidly retrofitted after Qatar donated it to the United States. It made its first flight with Trump on July 1 and was then used for his NATO trip to Turkey.

Reports had previously raised concerns that the jet did not have some of the advanced defensive systems available on the older Air Force One, including certain anti-missile capabilities.

Journalists travelling on the older Air Force One were also reportedly told to keep their window blinds closed. The unusual instruction added to the security concerns surrounding the flight.

White House Defends Trump’s Security Measures

The White House has defended the security arrangements surrounding Trump’s travel. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said, “The new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff.”

Cheung also said, “As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats.” The White House had previously used similar language when questions were raised about the aircraft’s security.

What Happened After Trump Reached Britain?

The exact details of Trump’s return to the larger Air Force One remain unclear. According to the report, Trump was later seen leaving the larger presidential aircraft after it reached Britain. He then appeared to make his way toward the newly retrofitted Boeing 747-8.

The sequence raised fresh questions about how the covert operation was coordinated and who knew about the president’s actual flight. The episode also puts a new spotlight on the security of the Qatar-donated aircraft and the growing concerns around threats against Trump during his international travel.

The secret aircraft switch, if confirmed in full, shows the extraordinary lengths US security officials are prepared to take to protect the president when a credible threat emerges.