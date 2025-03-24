Trump Weighs In On JFK Assassination, Speculates On Possible Conspiracies

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his belief that Lee Harvey Oswald was responsible for John F. Kennedy’s assassination—but left room for speculation about whether he acted alone. His remarks come as newly declassified documents reignite debates over the decades-old mystery.

Trump says Oswald killed JFK but hints at possible help. Newly released JFK files spark debate on CIA, Soviet intel, and deep state ties.

JFK Files: In a recent interview aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump stated that he has “always” believed Lee Harvey Oswald was responsible for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. However, he also speculated that Oswald may not have acted alone.

Speaking with OutKick founder Clay Travis on Saturday, Trump was asked whether he thought Oswald was solely responsible for Kennedy’s assassination.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I do,” Trump responded. “And I’ve always felt that, but of course, was he helped?”

Longstanding Controversy Over JFK Assassination

The official stance of the U.S. Justice Department maintains that Oswald, then 24 years old, acted alone when he fired from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository on November 22, 1963. However, Oswald himself denied any involvement, famously telling police he was “just a patsy” before being shot and killed by Jack Ruby two days later.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the Warren Commission’s conclusion that Oswald acted independently, conspiracy theories have persisted for decades, with speculation that he may have been assisted by the U.S. government, the Mafia, the CIA, the Cuban government, or the Soviet Union’s KGB.

Trump’s Release of JFK Files and Key Findings

In an effort to address public curiosity, Trump ordered the release of over 2,000 pages of documents related to the Kennedy assassination. These classified files, made public on Tuesday, contain typewritten reports and handwritten notes spanning several decades. Among them are claims from a top CIA agent alleging that the “deep state” was involved, that Oswald was a “poor shot,” and that the Secret Service had prior warnings in August 1963 that Kennedy might be targeted.

The unexpected declassification of the documents reportedly caught Trump’s national security team off guard, as they scrambled within a 24-hour window to assess any potential risks in the material.

Trump Downplays Revelations, Experts Unimpressed

Despite the intrigue surrounding the documents, Trump himself expressed skepticism about their significance.

“I don’t think there’s anything that earth-shattering,” he said in the interview. “The public can make their own determination.”

Experts analyzing the documents have echoed Trump’s assessment, noting that while some details are intriguing, they do not fundamentally alter the understanding of assassination of JFK.

Intriguing Details From the JFK Files

Among the newly released documents is a 1967 passage from the left-wing magazine Ramparts detailing intelligence agent John Garrett Underhill Jr. The passage recounts how Underhill allegedly fled Washington the day after Kennedy’s assassination, claiming that a “small clique within the CIA” was responsible. According to the document, Underhill expressed fears for his life and suggested he might have to leave the country. Less than six months later, he was found dead in his Washington apartment, with the coroner ruling his death a suicide.

The passage has been widely shared on social media, particularly among Trump supporters. However, critics argue that the information has been publicly available and discussed for decades.

Another document reveals that the Soviet KGB closely monitored Oswald during his time in the USSR. Interestingly, the files suggest that Oswald was considered a poor marksman when he attempted target practice in the Soviet Union.

Additionally, a letter from 1978 surfaced in the archives, written by a man named Sergyj Czornonoh to the British Embassy. Czornonoh claimed that he had been detained in London in July 1963 and informed authorities of Oswald’s intentions to kill Kennedy. He also alleged that he had warned American Vice Consul Tom Blackshear about Oswald’s plans, referencing Oswald’s past attempts to defect to the Soviet Union.

Deep State Allegations Resurface

One of the more sensational findings in the documents relates to a 15-page memo from 1961 written by Arthur Schlesinger, a top adviser to President Kennedy. The memo warned that the CIA had become “a state within a state” and should be dismantled.

Prominent journalist Glenn Greenwald highlighted this revelation, tying it to Trump’s longstanding claims about the existence of a “deep state”—a shadowy network of individuals influencing government policy behind the scenes.

“JFK’s top adviser—a year after Eisenhower’s 1960 warning—warned the CIA had become ‘a state within a state,’” Greenwald wrote, emphasizing parallels to modern discussions on government transparency.

Missing Records and Unanswered Questions

Despite the substantial document release, key pieces of information remain classified. According to author James Johnston, the transcript of the first conversation between President Lyndon B. Johnson and CIA Director John McCone after Kennedy’s assassination has yet to be made public.

Johnston suggests that the missing document could shed light on whether Cuba played any role in Kennedy’s death, given that the CIA had previously attempted to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro. McCone has also been accused of withholding crucial details from the Warren Commission, particularly concerning the CIA’s alleged collaborations with the Mafia in efforts to eliminate Castro.

Without this information, the Warren Commission never fully explored whether Oswald had ties to Cuban operatives or others who might have had a motive to assassinate Kennedy.

Also Read: Senator JD Vance’s Wife Usha Vance To Visit Greenland On High-Profile Trip