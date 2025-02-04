Trump Welcomes Netanyahu To White House, Calls For Gazans’ Relocation Amid Regional Unrest

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Palestinians in Gaza to relocate to neighboring countries, labeling the enclave a "demolition site" following 16 months of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Palestinians in Gaza to relocate to neighboring countries, labeling the enclave a “demolition site” following 16 months of conflict between Israel and Hamas. He proposed building new homes for Gazans outside the region, a suggestion that aligns with Israel’s far-right agenda but contradicts previous U.S. commitments against mass displacement.

Despite Trump’s assertion that relocating Gazans would be “better than going back to Gaza,” Arab states and the Palestinian Authority have firmly rejected the idea, likening it to forced displacement.

Renewed Ties with Netanyahu

Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to discuss key Middle Eastern issues, including the fragile Gaza ceasefire, Iran’s nuclear threat, and prospects for Israeli-Saudi normalization. The meeting marked Trump’s first engagement with a foreign leader since returning to office on January 20.

The discussions come amid ongoing mediation between Israel and Hamas on a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release. Regional stability is precarious, with a parallel Israel-Hezbollah truce in Lebanon nearing expiration.

Trump’s return to office has sparked uncertainty about his Middle Eastern policy. His previous tenure saw successes such as relocating the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and brokering the Abraham Accords. He now seeks to normalize ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, while maintaining a fragile truce in Gaza.

Challenges for Netanyahu

Netanyahu faces internal pressure from far-right members of his coalition who demand renewed military action in Gaza. This complicates Trump’s efforts to stabilize the region and engage Saudi Arabia in diplomacy.

The relationship between Israel and the U.S. under Trump’s administration contrasts sharply with the strained ties during Joe Biden’s presidency. Biden’s support for Israel was tempered by concerns over high Palestinian civilian casualties and Netanyahu’s defiance of U.S. demands during the Gaza conflict.

The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu aimed to reaffirm their strong partnership, with a joint press conference and dinner planned to underscore the renewed alliance.

