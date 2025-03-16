Trump Wins Florida Club Golf Championship, Calls It ‘Probably My Last’

Even amid military strikes in Yemen, President Donald Trump found time to claim victory at his Trump International Golf Club in Florida. Celebrating his latest Men's Club Championship win, he called it "probably my last."

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he won the Men’s Club Championship at his Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida. Taking to Truth Social, Trump shared his excitement over the win, hinting that it might be his last competition.

“I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor! The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club,” Trump wrote in his post.

He also expressed gratitude toward the event’s organizers and fellow participants, adding, “I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the event. Such fun!”

Previous Wins and Trump’s Take on Golf and Leadership

Trump has a history of competing in and winning club championships at his golf properties. In both 2023 and 2024, he celebrated victories in similar tournaments, posting about them on Truth Social.

Following his 2023 win, Trump described the tournament as a test of physical endurance, drawing parallels between golf and governance. “[It] serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher. You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!” he wrote at the time.

Since his inauguration on January 20, Trump has made at least six trips to Florida. According to a report by The Guardian, each flight from the White House to Palm Beach costs taxpayers approximately $1 million.

Trump Golf Championship Win Amid U.S. Military Strikes in Yemen

Trump’s championship victory came just a day after the White House shared images of him dressed in golf attire while monitoring U.S. military operations against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the White House highlighted Trump’s actions against the Houthis. “President Trump is taking action against the Houthis to defend US shipping assets and deter terrorist threats. For too long American economic & national threats have been under assault by the Houthis. Not under this presidency.”

The U.S. Central Command later confirmed the strikes, stating that they were part of “a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and restore freedom of navigation.”

