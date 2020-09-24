President Donald Trump wished a speedy recovery to the two police officers who sustained injuries in Louisville during protests against Kentucky grand jury's decision to indict one of the three police personnel, involved in the death of African-American nurse Breonna Taylor, on first-degree wanton endangerment charges.

US President Donald Trump wished a speedy recovery to the two police officers who sustained injuries in Louisville during protests against Kentucky grand jury’s decision to indict one of the three police personnel, involved in the death of African-American nurse Breonna Taylor, on first-degree wanton endangerment charges.In a tweet, Trump said he spoke to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and stated that his administration is ready to help. “Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!” he said.

Two Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers were shot during protests on Wednesday night. One officer is undergoing surgery and both are in stable condition, LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder said, CNN reported.

According to Schroeder, a suspect is in custody. “I am very concerned about the safety of our officers,” he said.

“We have had two officers shot tonight and it is very serious. It is a dangerous condition. I think the safety of the officers and community we serve is of utmost importance,” he added. The names of the two officers were not revealed.

The development comes after one officer, Brett Hankison, was charged with three lesser counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the death of Taylor, who was shot dead in a police raid at her home on March 13. The victim did not have any criminal record, The Hill reported.Several people had expressed their disapproval and frustration over the grand jury’s decision, saying more steps should have been taken. Hours after the grand jury’s decision, protests broke out in Louisville with clashes taking place between the police and demonstrators.

Each count of wanton endangerment could carry up to five years in prison.

Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

The two other cops — Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — fired six and 16 shots respectively. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that Taylor was shot six times, though only one of the bullet wounds proved to be fatal.Vehicle barricades were set up by Louisville Police in the Louisville downtown area as well as around Jefferson Square Park, the launching point for several Black Lives Matter protests, according to The Hill.Mayor Greg Fischer announced a 72-hour curfew which began from 9 pm (local time) on Wednesday. Also, the Kentucky National Guard was pressed into service before the restrictions came into place.

