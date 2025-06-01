Trump is withdrawing the nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, just weeks after he was approved by a Senate committee.

Trump said he is withdrawing the nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, just weeks after Isaacman - a known associate of Elon Musk - was approved by a Senate committee.

In a surprise announcement late Saturday, President Donald Trump said he is withdrawing the nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, The Associated Press reported. The reversal comes just weeks after Isaacman, a known associate of Trump adviser and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, was approved by a Senate committee.

Withdrawal Follows ‘Thorough Review’, Says Trump

“After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA,” Trump posted on his social media platform. “I will soon announce a new Nominee who will be mission-aligned and put America First in Space.”

The White House has not provided further clarification on what Trump meant by “prior associations”.

Isaacman’s Rise in the Private Space Sector

Jared Isaacman, 42, is the founder and CEO of Shift4, a payment processing company, and a prominent figure in the commercial spaceflight industry, the report said, adding that he became widely known in 2021 when he chartered a private orbital mission aboard a SpaceX spacecraft and later conducted the first-ever private spacewalk.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, his ties to Elon Musk’s SpaceX — which holds several lucrative NASA contracts — had made him a controversial pick for the role.

Trump initially announced Isaacman’s nomination in December during his presidential transition. The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee approved his nomination in April, and a full Senate vote had been expected soon.

Musk Expresses Regret Over Trump’s Decision

Following the announcement, Musk expressed regret over Trump’s decision, writing in a post on X, “It is rare to find someone so competent and good-hearted.”

Musk and Isaacman have maintained a close professional relationship, with Isaacman frequently acting as a high-profile customer and advocate for Musk’s space ventures, as reported by the AP.

Ties to DOGE and Musk’s Exit from Government Role

The development comes amid shifts within the Trump administration, with Musk recently stepping down from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an agency Trump created to downsize federal operations. Musk’s short-lived tenure in the role followed his prominent support for Trump’s campaign.

ALSO READ: Explosions Caused Deadly Train Crashes in Bryansk and Kursk Regions, Russia Says