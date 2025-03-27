Trump Withdraws Support For Elise Stefanik’s UN Ambassador Nomination

President Donald Trump has withdrawn his nomination of Elise Stefanik for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, citing concerns over maintaining the Republican Party’s razor-thin majority in Congress.

Stefanik, a vocal Trump ally and staunch pro-Israel advocate, had been poised to take on the prestigious role. However, Trump ultimately decided against the nomination to ensure the GOP keeps control of every seat in the House of Representatives.

Concerns Over Republican Majority

Trump’s decision underscores the fragile hold Republicans have on Congress. With a narrow majority of just 218 to 213 in the House, any shift in representation could jeopardize the party’s ability to pass critical legislation.

Two special elections on April 1 will determine who fills the seats vacated by Mike Waltz, now Trump’s national security advisor, and Matt Gaetz, who withdrew from consideration for attorney general amid misconduct allegations.

“With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat,” Trump stated on Truth Social.

He emphasized the need to retain every Republican seat, saying, “The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations.”

Stefanik’s Role in Congress and Foreign Policy Views

Stefanik has remained a dominant force in the House, particularly in matters related to Israel and Jewish causes.

Once viewed as a moderate, she has since positioned herself as a leading right-wing figure within the GOP.

Throughout her confirmation hearing, she condemned what she called the “anti-Semitic rot” in the United Nations and advocated for reforms to prevent U.S. tax dollars from supporting entities that act against American interests.

She has also expressed support for defunding UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, a stance in line with the Biden administration’s decision to halt U.S. funding amid allegations of the agency’s ties to the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Despite her deep involvement in foreign policy, Trump has asked Stefanik to remain in Congress and “rejoin the House leadership team,” though he did not specify in what role.

As Republicans navigate a delicate balance of power, Stefanik’s presence in the House may be deemed too valuable to risk a vacancy in her district.

Looking Ahead: GOP Strategy and House Leadership

Stefanik’s withdrawal from the UN role signals Trump’s strategic prioritization of legislative stability over diplomatic appointments.

As the GOP prepares for the upcoming elections, maintaining every possible seat in the House will be crucial to advancing the party’s agenda and ensuring a firm grip on governance.

For now, Stefanik remains a key player in Congress, where her influence in shaping Republican policy continues to grow.

