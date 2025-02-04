Home
Trump Withdraws U.S. From UN Bodies, Criticizes Funding Disparities

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing Washington from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing Washington from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The order also mandated a review of U.S. involvement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The decision was justified by accusations of “anti-American bias” at these agencies, according to White House staff secretary Will Scharf. The executive order marks a definitive end to U.S. participation in UNHRC activities, including human rights reviews and investigations.

Review of U.S. Contributions to the UN

The administration announced a broader review of American funding for UN operations, citing concerns over disproportionate financial contributions compared to other member states. “It should be funded by everybody, but we’re disproportionate, as we always seem to be,” Trump stated.

The U.S. move follows accusations by Israel against UNRWA, alleging the organization’s involvement in spreading hateful content and ties to Hamas militants. While investigations found some “neutrality-related issues,” no conclusive evidence supported Israel’s key accusations. Most global donors resumed funding after the probes.

This decision follows earlier moves by Trump to withdraw from international agreements and bodies, including the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, echoing similar actions during his first term.

Trump’s stance may reshape international cooperation and global diplomacy, raising questions about the role of multilateral organizations without U.S. involvement.

