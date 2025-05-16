Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Trump Wraps Up Middle East Tour With $1 Trillion Deal, Heads Home To Meet New Grandson

President Donald Trump capped off a high-stakes Middle East tour with a monumental $1 trillion deal—then set his sights on something far more personal: meeting his newborn grandson. The announcement came as Trump wrapped up a whirlwind visit marked by massive investment pledges, diplomatic fanfare, and a pause in peace efforts.

Trump ends Middle East trip with $1T deal, skips Russia-Ukraine talks to head home and meet his newborn grandson, Alexander Boulos.


On the final day of his Middle East trip, President Donald Trump announced a landmark $1 trillion deal before revealing he was heading home to meet his newborn grandson, Alexander Trump Boulos — the first child of his daughter Tiffany Trump.

“It’s been a tremendous time. Now it’s time to go back home. My daughter had a baby. I’m going to go back home and see that little baby,” Trump said during a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi.

The president beamed as he shared the news, acknowledging he had considered leaving earlier. “I probably should have left yesterday,” he said, addressing Crown Prince Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “But I couldn’t disappoint you. Your father would have been extremely upset with me, and you would have been more upset.”

No Istanbul Visit, No Russia-Ukraine Talks—for Now

Trump confirmed he would not be traveling to Turkey for potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, ending speculation about a drop-in visit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ultimately opted not to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, diminishing the likelihood of progress.

“My daughter had a baby. I’m going to go back home and see that little baby, and then we get back to a lot of work. We’ll see what happens with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump told reporters, adding, “I was gonna, I would actually leave here and go, I do want to see my beautiful grandson.”

The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently in Turkey but will not participate in any negotiations. “We don’t have high expectations” for a deal, Rubio said.

Trump acknowledged a resolution is unlikely until a direct meeting with Putin can be arranged. “I don’t expect a deal to be done until he and I meet,” he said Thursday.

Trump Got $1.4 Trillion UAE Investment and Boeing Boost

While in Abu Dhabi, Trump and UAE officials unveiled a sweeping $1.4 trillion investment pledge. A major component includes Etihad Airways’ purchase of dozens of Boeing aircraft powered by GE engines.

In an unusual turn, Trump praised Boeing despite recent criticisms over delays in delivering new Air Force One planes. “It’s just my opinion but Boeing makes the best planes. They’ve had some headaches over the last few years, but they make the best planes,” Trump said. “The General Electric engine is phenomenal.”

“I leave now and get on a 42-year-old Boeing,” he noted of the current Air Force One. “The new ones are coming. New ones are coming.”

The trip was also marked by controversy over Trump’s acceptance of a $400 million luxury jet from the Qatari Royal Family, which he intends to use as an Air Force One.

A Flurry of Multi-Trillion-Dollar Deals Signed by Trump

Trump’s whirlwind four-day tour saw an extraordinary cascade of investment agreements:

  • Qatar and the U.S. struck a $1.2 trillion economic exchange, including a $200 billion Boeing order from Qatar Airways.
  • Saudi Arabia committed $600 billion, featuring nearly $142 billion in weapons—a deal the White House called the largest-ever arms agreement.

Despite his role in brokering the deals, Trump remarked that the credit might go elsewhere in the future.

“Can you imagine – I’ll be sitting at home, who the hell knows where I’ll be, and I’ll say, ‘I did that,’ and everyone will say… but somebody’s gonna be cutting a ribbon, as well… Somebody’s going to be taking the credit for this. You remember, press: This guy did it,” he told reporters.

Strategic First Stops: Saudi, Qatar, UAE

Trump emphasized the significance of choosing Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE as his first major foreign stops in his second term.

“Coming to Saudi Arabia, Qatar was very important to me because of personal relationships that I had, maybe more than anything else. So it’s been an amazing period of time,” he said. “We’re developing a lot of fans.”

“People have said they’ve never seen anything like taking place over the last four days, in terms of investment,” Trump said. “In terms of the kind of money coming back into the United States. And all that money, the money is a nice word, but it’s really jobs. We have jobs that are at a level that we very soon will not be able to—nobody can duplicate it.”

