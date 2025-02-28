Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump, Zelensky Clash In Oval Office: “Make A Deal Or We Are Out”

Trump, Zelensky Clash In Oval Office: “Make A Deal Or We Are Out”

Tensions flare in a dramatic Oval Office meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, and VP JD Vance. The two leaders argue over Ukraine's war strategy, with Trump warning of WWIII and accusing Zelenskyy of disrespect.

Trump, Zelensky Clash In Oval Office: “Make A Deal Or We Are Out”

a verbal clash broke out between the two leaders at the Oval Office


In a dramatic meeting at the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a fiery verbal exchange over the ongoing war in Ukraine. The confrontation escalated quickly, with both leaders raising their voices as international media looked on in disbelief.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump Demands a Deal, Zelenskyy Responds Defiantly

Minutes into the discussion, Trump delivered a stern ultimatum to Zelenskyy, saying, “You either make a deal, or we are out.” He further warned Zelenskyy, “You are in big trouble…you are not winning this.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Zelenskyy, however, responded with equal intensity, asserting, “We are in our own country, and we have stayed strong all this time. We have even thanked you for it.” His response highlighted Ukraine’s ongoing resistance and the gratitude for U.S. support.

A Shouting Match That Shocks the World

What followed was an extraordinary shouting match, with both leaders exchanging sharp words. As the situation intensified, Trump expressed his concern about the lack of progress, saying, “I’m afraid dealing this way is going to make things very difficult.” With hopes for a potential peace deal hanging in the balance, the room was thick with tension.

Trump didn’t hold back, warning Zelenskyy, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War Three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to this country.”

The argument also involved U.S. Vice President JD Vance. When Zelenskyy asked him not to “talk loudly,” Vance responded that “diplomacy was needed” to end the war. But Zelenskyy shot back, questioning the effectiveness of diplomacy in the current situation. Vance then accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful” in the president’s office, further deepening the rift.

ALSO READTrump, Zelenskyy Lock Horns At Oval Meeting; JD Vance Chimes In 

 

Filed under

Trump Zelenskyy Meet

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is The US-Ukraine Mineral Deal At Risk? Trump Accuses Zelenskyy Of Failing To Show Gratitude

Is The US-Ukraine Mineral Deal At Risk? Trump Accuses Zelenskyy Of Failing To Show Gratitude

Trump, Zelenskyy Lock Horns At Oval Meeting; JD Vance Chimes In

Trump, Zelenskyy Lock Horns At Oval Meeting; JD Vance Chimes In

Uttarakhand Avalanche:33 Rescued, Over 24 Still Trapped Under Snow; Rescue Operations Underway

Uttarakhand Avalanche:33 Rescued, Over 24 Still Trapped Under Snow; Rescue Operations Underway

What Led To Microsoft’s Decision To Close Skype After Two Decades ?

What Led To Microsoft’s Decision To Close Skype After Two Decades ?

Ukraine-Russia War To Climate Change, AI & Trade Tariffs: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott In Exclusive Q&A With Amitabh Kant At NXT Conclave

Ukraine-Russia War To Climate Change, AI & Trade Tariffs: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott In...

Entertainment

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard