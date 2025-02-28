Home
Trump, Zelenskyy Lock Horns At Oval Meeting; JD Vance Chimes In

Trump and Zelenskyy Clash in Oval Office; JD Vance Comments


In a dramatic showdown at the Oval Office on Friday, former President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy found themselves in a heated exchange over the ongoing war in Ukraine. The tense meeting quickly escalated as Trump and Vance confronted Zelenskyy, with the Ukrainian leader asking Vance to visit Ukraine in a bid to garner more support for his country’s cause.

Vance Criticizes Zelenskyy’s Approach

JD Vance didn’t hold back, accusing Zelenskyy of using U.S. visits as platforms for “propaganda tours.” He sharply questioned Zelenskyy, “Do you think it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” Vance’s remarks highlighted the deep divide over U.S. involvement in the war.

Trump Blasts Zelenskyy’s Handling of the War

Former President Trump also delivered a scathing critique of Zelenskyy’s approach, claiming that the war could have ended swiftly if not for U.S. military aid. “If you didn’t have our military equipment, this war would’ve been over in two weeks!” Trump declared. The former president emphasized that Ukraine owed much of its ability to continue fighting to the support it had received from the United States, adding, “You have to be thankful. You don’t have the cards.”

Trump Warns Zelenskyy About the Stakes of the Conflict

The most dramatic moment of the meeting came when Trump issued a stark warning to Zelenskyy, accusing him of putting the world at risk. “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people… You’re gambling with WWIII,” Trump stated, underscoring the high-stakes nature of the conflict.

Zelenskyy’s Plea for Continued Support

Despite the fiery exchanges, Zelenskyy continued to press for more military and financial support, emphasizing the urgency of his country’s situation. He even invited Vice President Vance to visit Ukraine, hoping to further strengthen the international coalition supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

