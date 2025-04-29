Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump’s 100 Days In Office: US Administration ‘Very Close’ to Trade Deal With India, Says Treasury Secretary Bessent

Trump’s 100 Days In Office: US Administration ‘Very Close’ to Trade Deal With India, Says Treasury Secretary Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested an announcement on India could be imminent, following a recent visit by VP JD Vance to New Delhi.

Trump’s 100 Days In Office: US Administration ‘Very Close’ to Trade Deal With India, Says Treasury Secretary Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested an announcement on India could be imminent, following a recent visit by VP JD Vance to New Delhi.


As President Donald Trump prepares to mark the first 100 days of his second term with a rally in Michigan, his administration is signalling possible breakthroughs in trade negotiations with key Asian partners, including India, Japan and South Korea. Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, said in advance of a White House press briefing that the Trump administration is “very close” to finalising a trade deal with India, signalling a potential breakthrough in economic ties between the two countries, CNN reported.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Bessent suggested that negotiations with New Delhi have advanced rapidly due to what he described as a relatively straightforward landscape compared to other global partners. “It’s much easier to negotiate with India compared to other countries because they have what we refer to as high non-tariff trade barriers,” Bessent said, according to CNN.

Asian countries, including India, Japan and South Korea, “have been the most forthcoming” in pursuing new trade agreements, he noted.

He suggested an announcement on India could be imminent, following a recent visit by Vice President JD Vance to New Delhi. “They made some very good progress,” Bessent noted, referencing talks between Vance and PM Modi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bessent also reported that the U.S. is edging closer to a potential deal with South Korea, reportedly saying, “I can see the contours of a deal.” He added that “substantial talks” have been held with Japan as well.

Despite concerns from economists, Bessent downplayed fears of major disruption. “I wouldn’t think that we would have a supply chain shock. And, I think retailers they have managed their inventory in front of this,” he said, according to the US media.

The Trump administration is also pushing to remove the so-called “internet tax” in the European Union, Bessent confirmed.

On the domestic front, Bessent reiterated the administration’s plan to boost American manufacturing by allowing companies full expensing of factories and equipment purchases, retroactive to January 20, the day Trump was sworn in for his second term. “The Trump administration wants to provide companies looking to relocate to the US full expensing of factories and equipment purchases,” Bessent reportedly said.

As Trump prepares for a campaign-style rally in Macomb County, Michigan, later today—his first major public event since returning to office—he took to his Truth Social platform to celebrate the milestone. “100 VERY SPECIAL DAYS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote, adding praise for RNC spokesperson Danielle Alvarez and Border Patrol agent Paul Perez for their media appearances earlier in the day.

Reports suggest the president will also address troops at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base before his evening speech, where he is expected to tout economic gains and reaffirm his “America First” trade policies.

 

Filed under

Trump Administration Trump's 100 Days In Office US-India trade ties

newsx

“Punishment Will Be Beyond Their Imagination”: PM Modi Gives Armed Forces Full Freedom To Respond...
newsx

Maharashtra Government Announces ₹50 Lakh Aid, Jobs, And Education Support For Victims Of Pahalgam Terror...
The ripple effects of Tru

UPS Cuts 20,000 Jobs, GM Delays Investor Call as Trump’s Tariffs Trigger Corporate Fallout
newsx

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In...
newsx

Video | Palakkad Council Meeting Turns Violent Over Proposal To Name Disability Centre After RSS...
President Donald Trump is

Trump to Sign Executive Order Easing Auto Tariffs, White House Confirms
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

“Punishment Will Be Beyond Their Imagination”: PM Modi Gives Armed Forces Full Freedom To Respond To Pahalgam Terror Attack

“Punishment Will Be Beyond Their Imagination”: PM Modi Gives Armed Forces Full Freedom To Respond...

Maharashtra Government Announces ₹50 Lakh Aid, Jobs, And Education Support For Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Maharashtra Government Announces ₹50 Lakh Aid, Jobs, And Education Support For Victims Of Pahalgam Terror...

UPS Cuts 20,000 Jobs, GM Delays Investor Call as Trump’s Tariffs Trigger Corporate Fallout

UPS Cuts 20,000 Jobs, GM Delays Investor Call as Trump’s Tariffs Trigger Corporate Fallout

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In...

Video | Palakkad Council Meeting Turns Violent Over Proposal To Name Disability Centre After RSS Founder

Video | Palakkad Council Meeting Turns Violent Over Proposal To Name Disability Centre After RSS...

Entertainment

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After