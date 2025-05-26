Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear War Scenario: Report

The program aims to create a defensive barrier around the Earth, capable of neutralizing nuclear threats before they can reach their targets.

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear War Scenario: Report

Donald Trump on May 20 said he had picked a design for the Golden Dome missile defense system


North Korea has issued a sharp rebuke of the United States’ Golden Dome missile defense system, calling it a “very dangerous threatening initiative,” according to the state-run KCNA news agency. The criticism comes amid rising global concerns about the implications of the proposed missile shield.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on May 20 that a design had been selected for the ambitious $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense project. He also named a leader to oversee the program, which is expected to be one of the most significant military initiatives in modern U.S. history.

North Korea Labels Golden Dome a Nuclear War Scenario

In a strongly worded statement, the Institute for American Studies of North Korea’s foreign ministry described the Golden Dome initiative as the epitome of “America First” ideology. They called it “the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice,” and warned that the system represents an “outer space nuclear war scenario.”

What Is the Golden Dome Missile Shield?

The Golden Dome system is designed to use a constellation of satellites equipped with advanced sensors and interceptors. These would detect and destroy enemy missiles in their boost phase — just after launch — from countries like China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia.

The program aims to create a defensive barrier around the Earth, capable of neutralizing nuclear threats before they can reach their targets.

Last week, China also voiced alarm over the U.S. missile defense ambitions, saying it is “seriously concerned” about the development of the Golden Dome. Beijing urged Washington to halt the project, warning that it could escalate tensions and provoke a new arms race in outer space.

