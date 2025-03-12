Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump’s 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Take Effect, Aiming to Boost U.S. Manufacturing

Trump’s 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Take Effect, Aiming to Boost U.S. Manufacturing

President Trump has doubled down on his trade protectionist agenda, raising tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%. The move, aimed at boosting U.S. manufacturing, risks escalating tensions with key trading partners.

Trump’s 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Take Effect, Aiming to Boost U.S. Manufacturing

President Trump has doubled down on his trade protectionist agenda, raising tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%.


President Donald Trump has officially raised tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%, reinforcing his long-standing stance on trade protectionism. Announced on Wednesday, the move aims to stimulate U.S. factory jobs amid growing concerns about economic instability and volatile financial markets.

End of Exemptions

Trump’s decision removes all exemptions from the 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs while increasing the aluminum tariff from its previous rate of 10%. This policy shift stems from a directive issued in February and aligns with his broader trade strategy to disrupt global commerce and encourage domestic manufacturing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As part of this effort, the administration has already imposed separate tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. Additional tariffs targeting imports from the European Union, Brazil, and South Korea are set to take effect on April 2, with the White House planning to implement “reciprocal” trade rates.

Trump Defends Tariffs as Job Creators

Speaking at a Business Roundtable meeting on Tuesday, Trump asserted that the tariffs were already prompting companies to invest in U.S. manufacturing. Despite an 8% decline in the S&P 500 stock index over the past month due to economic slowdown fears, the president remains steadfast in his belief that higher tariffs will drive domestic production.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The higher it goes, the more likely it is they’re going to build,” Trump told business leaders. “The biggest win is if they move into our country and produce jobs. That’s a bigger win than the tariff themselves, but the tariffs are going to be throwing off a lot of money to this country.”

Canada Tariffs Avoided After Ontario Policy Shift

Trump had initially considered imposing a 50% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum but ultimately decided to maintain the 25% rate. This decision followed Ontario’s announcement to suspend its planned surcharge on electricity exports to Michigan, Minnesota, and New York.

In many ways, Trump’s latest move seeks to address what he perceives as unresolved trade issues from his first term. While he previously imposed significant tariffs, the revenues generated were insufficient to meaningfully impact inflation.

His 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs were diluted by various exemptions. Canada and Mexico managed to avoid the tariffs after agreeing to a renegotiated North American trade deal in 2020. Other trading partners accepted import quotas instead of tariffs, and U.S. companies could apply for exemptions if they struggled to source domestic steel.

Economic Impact: Gains for Some, Losses for Others

While the tariffs may benefit U.S. steel and aluminum producers, they are also expected to raise costs for manufacturers relying on these metals. Economic studies have shown that the broader manufacturing sector has suffered due to increased input costs.

In 2021, production in downstream industries—those that use steel and aluminum—declined by nearly $3.5 billion due to tariff-related cost increases, according to a 2023 report from the U.S. International Trade Commission. This loss outweighed the $2.3 billion production increase seen by steel and aluminum manufacturers.

Also Read: USAID Orders Staff To Shred And Burn Classified Documents As Programs Are Cut

Filed under

Trump tariffs

Donald Trump buys a red T

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why
On April 17, 2004, Telugu

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?
newsx

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027
Supermodel Gigi Hadid sha

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She...
Pro-business Demokraatit

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats
Researchers have develope

What Is Artificial Skin? Researchers Develop Game Changing Hydrogel With Quick Healing Properties
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She...

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

Entertainment

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women