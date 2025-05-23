House Republicans pushed Trump’s agenda by passing a legislative package aimed at tax reform, spending cuts, border security, and more.

House Republicans pushed Trump’s agenda by passing a legislative package aimed at tax reform, spending cuts, border security, and more.

House Republicans took a significant step forward early Thursday on President Donald Trump’s agenda by passing a sweeping legislative package aimed at tax reform, spending cuts, border security, and more. The 1,000+ page bill, titled the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, blends multiple priorities from Trump’s first term and his 2024 campaign promises, although it’s expected to face further revisions in the Senate, The Associated Press reported.

Here’s a breakdown of the key provisions included in the bill:

Tax Cuts for Individuals and Businesses

A centerpiece of the package is the proposal to make permanent the individual income and estate tax cuts from Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul. Additionally, the bill includes promises made on the 2024 campaign trail, such as not taxing tips, overtime, or interest on some auto loans.

To offset the $3.8 trillion cost of these tax cuts, Republicans propose scaling back or eliminating clean energy tax credits introduced under President Joe Biden, as reported by AP. Some key tax changes reportedly include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Standard Deduction Increase : A temporary boost of $1,000 for individual filers (bringing it to $16,000) and $2,000 for joint filers (bringing it to $32,000).

: A temporary boost of $1,000 for individual filers (bringing it to $16,000) and $2,000 for joint filers (bringing it to $32,000). Child Tax Credit Boost : A temporary increase of $500, raising the child tax credit to $2,500 from 2025 through 2028.

: A temporary increase of $500, raising the child tax credit to $2,500 from 2025 through 2028. Estate Tax Exemption : The estate tax exemption would rise to $15 million, adjusted for inflation.

: The estate tax exemption would rise to $15 million, adjusted for inflation. SALT Cap Increase: The state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap would increase to $40,000 for incomes up to $500,000, with gradual increases over 10 years.

According to the AP report, the bill also includes provisions for small businesses, including a 23% deduction for qualified business income and incentives for research and development investments.

Work Requirements for Food Aid and Medicaid

The bill proposes significant cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food aid, reducing spending by $267 billion over 10 years, per AP. It also expands work requirements for recipients:

Age Limit Increase : The age limit for work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents would rise to 64 from the current limit of 54.

: The age limit for work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents would rise to 64 from the current limit of 54. Parent Exemptions: Parents would no longer be exempt from work requirements unless they have children under 7.

The Medicaid program, which provides health coverage for low-income Americans, would also face new community engagement requirements, including 80 hours of work, education, or service per month for able-bodied adults without dependents. These changes could result in 8.6 million fewer people having health coverage over the next decade, the report said, citing the Congressional Budget Office.

Key Policy and Tax Changes

Gun Silencer Tax Repeal : The bill would eliminate the $200 tax on gun silencers, a move supported by the NRA but opposed by groups like Giffords, which have argued that silencers make it harder for law enforcement to respond to active shooters.

: The bill would eliminate the $200 tax on gun silencers, a move supported by the NRA but opposed by groups like Giffords, which have argued that silencers make it harder for law enforcement to respond to active shooters. Planned Parenthood Defunding : The bill seeks to prevent Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood, a move that Democrats say would restrict access to crucial health services for millions of Americans.

: The bill seeks to prevent Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood, a move that Democrats say would restrict access to crucial health services for millions of Americans. Trump Accounts: A provision would reportedly create “Trump Accounts” for children born between 2024 and 2028. Parents could open accounts and receive a $1,000 federal contribution, with the potential for further contributions and access to funds for education or home purchases later in life, as reported by AP.

Immigration and Border Security

One of the key elements of the bill is a $46.5 billion allocation to continue building Trump’s border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The package, according to AP, also includes:

$4 billion for new Border Patrol agents and customs officers.

$2.1 billion for hiring and retention bonuses for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

A $1,000 fee for migrants seeking asylum, a policy similar to those in Australia and Iran.

The bill also proposes removing one million immigrants annually and increasing the number of people detained in immigration centers.

Defense Spending and National Security

Trump’s proposal includes $150 billion in additional funding for the Defense Department, including:

$25 billion for a missile defense shield, known as the “Golden Dome for America”.

$34 billion to expand the U.S. naval fleet.

$5 billion for border security and $9 billion for military quality of life issues, including housing and healthcare for service members.

Education, Student Loans and Public Lands

The bill also targets student loans and public land use:

Student Loan Reform: The legislation proposes simplifying the student loan repayment system and repealing some of Biden era’s loan cancellation programs.

The legislation proposes simplifying the student loan repayment system and repealing some of Biden era’s loan cancellation programs. Endowment Tax : Universities with large endowments would face a 21% tax on their funds.

: Universities with large endowments would face a 21% tax on their funds. Public Lands: The bill allows increased leasing of public lands for drilling, mining, and logging while cutting royalties paid by companies extracting fossil fuels.

ALSO READ: How the Trump Administration’s Move Will Affect Harvard’s International Students