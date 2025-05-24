Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’ in Trade Talks

The European Union has responded firmly to Trump’s latest threat to impose tariffs, warning that escalating tensions would hurt both sides.

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’ in Trade Talks

The European Union has responded firmly to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose sweeping tariffs, warning that escalating tensions would hurt both sides and urging a return to respectful negotiations


The European Union has responded firmly to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose sweeping tariffs, warning that escalating tensions would hurt both sides and urging a return to respectful negotiations, the BBC reported on Saturday. On Friday, Trump said he would move ahead with a 50% tariff on all EU goods imported into the U.S. starting 1 June, expressing frustration over what he described as stalled trade talks. “Our discussions with them (the EU) are going nowhere,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns.

According to the report, the EU is one of America’s largest trading partners, sending over $600 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in 2024 while importing $370 billion in return.

“I’m not looking for a deal – “We’ve set the deal,” he later told reporters, though he hinted that a “big investment” by a European firm in the U.S. could make him consider delaying the move.

EU: We Stand Ready to Defend Our Interests

The European Commission pushed back against Trump’s comments. Following a call with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Sefcovic reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to dialogue. “The EU’s fully engaged, committed to securing a deal that works for both,” Šefčovič said, according to the BBC.

“EU-US trade is unmatched & must be guided by mutual respect, not threats. We stand ready to defend our interests.”

European Leaders Warn Against Escalation

European leaders echoed Sefcovic’s concerns and warned that higher tariffs could trigger a damaging economic cycle. “We do not need to go down this road. Negotiations are the best and only sustainable way forward,” the UK broadcaster quoted Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin as saying.

“We are maintaining the same line: de-escalation, but we are ready to respond,” French Foreign Minister Laurent Saint-Martin reportedly said.

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche emphasised, “We must do everything to ensure that the European Commission reaches a negotiated solution with the United States, as reported by the British publication.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof added his support for the EU’s strategy, noting that “we have seen before that tariffs can go up and down in talks with the US.”

Trade Deficit, Agriculture and iPhones Among Ongoing Disputes in EU-US Trade Tensions

Trump has repeatedly criticised the European bloc for what he views as an imbalanced trade relationship. The U.S. trade deficit with the EU remains a central concern for his administration, particularly in sectors such as automobiles and agriculture.

Trump also broadened his tariff threats, this time targeting tech giant Apple, warning of a 25% import tax “at least” on iPhones not manufactured in the U.S., and later expanding that threat to all smartphones.

