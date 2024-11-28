Trump’s Cabinet Nominees Targeted By Bomb Threats And Swatting Incidents

Many individuals appointed by former President Donald Trump to serve in key positions of his administration have faced bomb threats and swatting attacks

Many individuals appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to serve in key positions of his administration have faced bomb threats and swatting attacks. The threats were reported on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The FBI confirmed its awareness of multiple hoax calls that prompted police responses to the homes of the targets.

Several Trump Nominees Targeted

It was reported that some of those nominated were even publicly stating the threats they received. Those nominated included critical role positions such as Defense, Housing, Agriculture, Labor, and the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. The FBI was not able to name any of the individuals.

Karoline Leavitt of the Trump transition team responded angrily, stating that the attacks have been “violent, un-American threats” and had not only targeted the appointees but also their loved ones. She welcomed efforts by law enforcement officials towards making sure they became safe.

“With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us,” she averred.

Elise Stefanik’s Family Home Targeted

Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has been nominated to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, was the first to speak out about a bomb threat targeting her family. Stefanik was told of the threat while traveling from Washington, D.C., to New York for Thanksgiving.

Pete Hegseth and Other Appointees Report Threats

Later that day, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, revealed that his home was threatened as well. A police officer came to his house on Wednesday morning with a “credible pipe bomb threat” while Hegseth’s seven children were sleeping inside. Hegseth made a firm statement on social media: “I will not be bullied or intimidated. Never,” he said.

Lee Zeldin, a nominee to be the Administrator of EPA, claimed that he, too, had received the same type of threat: a “pipe bomb threat” along with a “pro-Palestinian themed message.” Zeldin said they were safe since they were away from home at the time.

Brooke Rollins and Other Nominees Receive Threats

A nominee for the head of the Department of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, praised the Fort Worth, Texas police who were quick to respond to a threat targeted at her family. Two other nominees, Scott Turner for Housing and Lori Chavez-Deremer for Labor, said they, too, had been targeted and stated each would not be deterred by threats.

Biden Briefed, Investigation Underway

The White House has been informed of the threats, and President Joe Biden is reported to be closely tracking the situation. Capitol Police and other federal law enforcement agencies are investigating the incidents, including potential “swatting” tactics employed to target political figures. Law enforcement has not disclosed much information in order to avoid copying the act.

Threats Against Other Politicians

Besides Trump’s nominees, numerous well-known political figures have recently become victims of similar attacks in recent months. Among them are Florida’s Matt Gaetz and New York’s Howard Lutnick, with many others caught up in this current tide.

Context of Rising Political Threats

This series of incidents follows a pattern of escalating threats against politicians, including judges and prosecutors connected to criminal cases involving Trump. Last year, some U.S. politicians from both parties were targeted through swatting during the Christmas period.

