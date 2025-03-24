Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Trump’s Colorado Capitol Portrait To Be Removed After President Calls it ‘Distorted’

The decision comes after Republican leaders in the state Legislature requested a replacement that better reflects his likeness, according to a letter obtained by a media report.

A portrait of President Donald Trump displayed at the Colorado state Capitol is set to be removed following Trump’s claim that it was “purposefully distorted.” The decision comes after Republican leaders in the state Legislature requested a replacement that better reflects his likeness, according to a letter obtained by a media report.

Dispute Over the Portrait’s Accuracy

The oil painting, which was funded through a GoFundMe campaign that raised over $10,000, was unveiled in 2019. Initially, artist Sarah Boardman’s portrayal of Trump was described as “nonconfrontational” and “thoughtful,” a characterization that some found unexpected.

However, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the painting, stating he would prefer no portrait at all rather than the one currently on display. He even praised the nearby portrait of former President Barack Obama, also painted by Boardman, saying Obama “looks wonderful.”

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the state Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” Trump wrote.

Legislative Response and Decision to Replace

The decision to remove Trump’s portrait was made by the Legislature’s executive committee, which includes both Democratic and Republican leadership. Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, a Republican, formally requested the change, arguing that Trump’s image should reflect his “contemporary likeness.”

Democratic lawmakers responded with skepticism, stating, “If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that’s up to them.” The portraits displayed at the Capitol are overseen by the Colorado Building Advisory Committee, rather than the governor’s office. Earlier presidential portraits were donated, while more recent ones, including Trump’s, were privately funded.

Public Reactions and Final Days of Display

Following Trump’s remarks, visitors flocked to the Capitol to take photos with the portrait before its scheduled removal. Some visitors commented on the painting’s appearance, with one, Aaron Howe from Wyoming, noting, “Honestly, he looks a little chubby, but better than I could do.” Kaylee Williamson, an 18-year-old Trump supporter from Arkansas, offered a different perspective, saying, “I think it looks like him. I guess he’s smoother than all the other ones.”

Boardman has yet to respond to requests for comment, but in past interviews, she defended her artistic approach, emphasizing her intent to create neutral, apolitical depictions of both Obama and Trump. “There will always be dissent, so pleasing one group will always inflame another,” she stated in 2019.

As the portrait’s removal moves forward, Colorado lawmakers and Trump supporters alike await the unveiling of a replacement—one that, this time, might meet the president’s approval.

ALSO READ: Trump’s National Security Team Embarrassed After Accidentally Adding Journalist To Secret Chat

 

