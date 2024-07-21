Trump’s Ear Wound From Shooting Detailed by Former White House Doctor

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson has disclosed that Donald Trump’s gunshot wound from last week’s assassination attempt was two centimeters wide and located on his right ear. The attack occurred at a rally in Pennsylvania, where a gunman fatally shot one person and injured two others.

In a memo, Jackson explained that the bullet struck the top of Trump’s ear, narrowly missing his head. He noted that he traveled to New Jersey immediately after the rally to treat Trump and has been monitoring his recovery since.

The wound, described as extending to the ear’s cartilage, initially caused significant bleeding and swelling. However, Jackson reported that the swelling has decreased and the wound is healing. While some bleeding persists, no stitches were needed due to the nature of the injury.

Trump also received a CT scan at a hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, and will undergo further assessments, including a hearing exam. Jackson, who is now a Texas lawmaker, had previously praised Trump’s health and supported his policies, including controversial statements on public health and government surveillance.

The details of Trump’s injury were shared on his Truth Social network, providing insight into the severity of the attack and his ongoing recovery.