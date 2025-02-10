Trump’s Efforts To Dismantle USAID: A Controversial Shift After Support From Melania And Ivanka

US President Donald Trump is making an all-out effort to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID), an organization his wife, Melania Trump, and daughter, Ivanka Trump, previously praised and collaborated with during his first term in office.

US President Donald Trump is making an all-out effort to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID), an organization his wife, Melania Trump, and daughter, Ivanka Trump, previously praised and collaborated with during his first term in office. Trump’s criticism of the agency, calling it a “tremendous fraud” and accusing it of funding “ridiculous projects,” has sparked a political debate, especially in light of the support it received from his family.

Melania Trump’s Support for USAID

During a 2018 tour of four African countries, Melania Trump lauded the work of USAID, describing its programs as “successful.” In her comments, she emphasized America’s commitment to global development, stating, “We care, and we want to show the world that we care, and I’ve partnered and am working with USAID.”

As part of her “BeBest” initiative, Melania had engaged directly with USAID programs, distributing bags and school supplies to children in Africa. On her visit to Egypt, she was reportedly impressed by the agency’s cooperation with local governments, particularly in education. A former USAID official who interacted with Melania during her visit to Egypt noted her personal interest in the work being done and found it difficult to comprehend her husband’s push to dismantle the agency.

Ivanka Trump’s Involvement with USAID

Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior advisor to her father during his presidency, also championed USAID-backed initiatives. In 2019, she led the “Women’s Global Development and Prosperity” Initiative, a program aimed at empowering women in the developing world with a $50-million fund to be administered by USAID. Ivanka stressed that the initiative was not just a foreign aid effort, but one rooted in national security interests, as empowering women abroad was seen as pivotal to global stability.

In a 2018 trip to Africa, Ivanka visited women cocoa farmers supported by a $2-million USAID-funded project, as well as women entrepreneurs in Ethiopia. These actions were widely publicized as part of her advocacy for women’s empowerment.

Trump’s Shift: An Agenda to Cut Foreign Aid

Donald Trump’s stance on USAID has drastically changed since he took office. Shortly after his inauguration, he signed an executive order halting all foreign assistance until it could be vetted and aligned with his “America First” policy. Trump has repeatedly voiced his opposition to the agency, referring to it as a source of “waste and abuse,” and suggesting that the US should reduce its international aid commitments.

One of Trump’s primary motivations for pushing for USAID’s shutdown is his goal to slash government spending. In 2023, the US government spent $68 billion on international aid, with USAID’s budget accounting for roughly half of that total ($40 billion). Trump’s decision to scale back foreign aid is in line with his broader fiscal policies aimed at reducing government expenditures.

The Criticism: USAID’s “Waste and Abuse”

Trump has recently drawn attention to specific USAID projects that he deems wasteful. For instance, he criticized a $1.5-million grant to an LGBTQ group in Serbia and a $2.5-million grant for electric vehicles (EVs) in Vietnam. These examples, according to Trump, epitomize the kind of funding he considers frivolous and excessive. Such actions have further fueled the controversy surrounding his administration’s stance on foreign aid.

In January 2025, President Trump ordered the suspension of over 2,000 USAID workers, putting them on paid leave. However, a judge blocked this decision shortly before it was set to take effect. Despite this, Trump’s stance on USAID remains unchanged, with his administration continuing efforts to reduce foreign aid funding.

The Family Divide: Contradictory Actions and Public Perception

The stark contrast between Donald Trump’s efforts to dismantle USAID and the public support his wife and daughter gave to the agency has raised questions. Both Melania and Ivanka Trump championed USAID’s work during his presidency, positioning the agency’s programs as vital tools for promoting global development and advancing American values abroad.

Now, as President Trump pushes forward with plans to cut back or eliminate USAID, many wonder about the long-term effects on US foreign relations and the legacy of initiatives championed by his family members. The division between the Trump administration’s current stance and the public efforts by Melania and Ivanka offers a complex and evolving narrative that underscores the shifting priorities of the Trump presidency.

Donald Trump’s campaign to dismantle USAID represents a significant shift in US foreign aid policy, contrasting sharply with the support it received from his family in the past. While Trump focuses on cutting government spending and reasserting national priorities, his wife and daughter had previously praised and worked closely with USAID. The future of the agency, as well as the broader implications for US global engagement, remains uncertain as the Trump administration pushes ahead with its “America First” agenda.

